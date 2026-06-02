Rocket Software Named as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools

Technical debt costs enterprises an estimated $1.52 trillion annually in lost productivity and increased operational risk

Rocket’s technical debt management solutions span six products covering architecture, code, runtime, observability, and security layers

Rocket Software enables safe, incremental modernization in place and in hybrid cloud environments, helping enterprises reduce risk, maintain uptime, and manage growing complexity in mission-critical environments

WALTHAM, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, has been named as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools. Rocket technical debt management solutions are a unified portfolio of solutions designed to help enterprises identify, prioritize, and remediate technical debt across hybrid IT environments. This portfolio includes Rocket® Enterprise Analyzer, Rocket® COBOL Analyzer, Rocket® TMON® One, Rocket® C/Prof, Rocket® z/Assure® VAP, and supporting modernization tooling that together provide visibility across architecture, code, runtime, observability and security layers. Unlike point solutions focused on isolated areas of technical debt, Rocket Software helps organizations move from technical debt visibility to actionable remediation across mainframe, distributed, and cloud environments without disruptive rewrites or large-scale replacement projects.

“Technical debt has become one of the biggest obstacles to modernization for enterprises running complex, mission-critical systems,” said Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization Business Unit at Rocket Software. “Organizations need more than visibility into the problem. They need a practical, lower-risk way to address it. In our view, this recognition from Gartner validates what our customers already know: that Rocket Software delivers a unified, enterprise-grade approach to technical debt management that helps them modernize wherever it makes sense for their business, reduces complexity, and keeps critical operations running without disruption.”

Technical Debt Management in the Age of AI

As enterprises accelerate modernization initiatives and AI adoption, many are facing growing operational complexity driven by aging infrastructure, fragmented tooling, skills shortages, and increasing governance requirements. Rocket Software helps customers better understand and manage technical debt across interconnected systems while maintaining operational continuity in complex hybrid environments.

Key capabilities of Rocket technical debt management solutions include:

Enterprise-wide visibility across architecture, applications, runtime environments, and infrastructure

Improved developer productivity through AI-powered code and dependency understanding

Guided, incremental remediation to reduce modernization risk

Continuous monitoring and management of technical debt over time

Enhanced security and compliance visibility across mission-critical systems





Rocket technical debt management solutions are designed for enterprises operating complex hybrid environments where uptime, resiliency, governance, and operational continuity are critical. Through safe, incremental modernization, Rocket Software helps customers reduce risk, improve visibility, and modernize with less disruption across infrastructure, applications, and operations.

For more information about Rocket Software’s modernization solutions, visit www.rocketsoftware.com.

Gartner clients can access the full report here: https://www.gartner.com/interactive/mq/7884377

Disclaimer

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Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rocket Software



Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 13,000 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

For media inquiries:

Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com