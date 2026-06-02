Genius Group Completes First Investments for its AI Treasury with Pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI

First deployment includes approximately 16% exposure to Anthropic, 11% to SpaceX and 7% to OpenAI

Company commences disciplined dollar-cost averaging into its AI Treasury

Company provides further details on its investment plan for Pre-IPO exposure

Investor Call now scheduled for 9am Eastern Time, Thursday June 4, 2026

SINGAPORE, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the first investments of its AGI Infinity Portfolio, as part of its AI treasury strategy authorised by the Company’s Board of Directors, providing exposure to leading pre-IPO frontier including Anthropic, SpaceX and OpenAI.

The first investments, executed on June 1, 2026, comprise the purchase of 10,000 shares of Destiny Tech100 at US$48.77 per share, and 800 shares of the Fundrise Innovation Fund at US$211.75 per share. Combined first-day deployment was US$657,100, representing the opening tranche of the Company's planned multi-month dollar-cost-averaging program into Phase 1 of the Company’s phase one investment target of $100 million in its AI Treasury.

The Company also announced that, in order to provide additional time for company advisers, including legal counsel, to review and approve the Company’s AI Treasury White Paper and Investor Presentation, the Investor Call that had been scheduled for June 2, 2026 has been postponed to Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the same time and on the same webcast link, provided below.





Figure 1. Look-through of $657,100 June 1 deployment across DXYZ and VCX. Sources: DXYZ and VCX fund holdings disclosures. Figures are illustrative and subject to change.

PRE-IPO EXPOSURE TO THE LEADING FRONTIER AI COMPANIES

Based on the most recent publicly available fund disclosures, the first deployment delivers an estimated look-through exposure to the leading private frontier-AI companies, with approximate weighted exposures of:

ANTHROPIC - 16% (approximately US$107,000): Anthropic announced the confidential filing of its draft S-1 with the SEC on 1 June 2026 at a US$965 billion post-money valuation following a $65 billion Series H, surpassing OpenAI as the most valuable private AI startup [1] .



Anthropic announced the confidential filing of its draft S-1 with the SEC on 1 June 2026 at a US$965 billion post-money valuation following a $65 billion Series H, surpassing OpenAI as the most valuable private AI startup . SPACEX - 11% (approximately US$80,000): SpaceX filed its Form S-1 publicly with the SEC on 20 May 2026 [2] after a confidential filing reported on 1 April 2026 [3] . SpaceX has stated it plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker SPCX, with reporting indicating a US$1.7-2.0 trillion valuation range and a roadshow commencing 8 June 2026 [4] .



SpaceX filed its Form S-1 publicly with the SEC on 20 May 2026 after a confidential filing reported on 1 April 2026 . SpaceX has stated it plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker SPCX, with reporting indicating a US$1.7-2.0 trillion valuation range and a roadshow commencing 8 June 2026 . OPENAI - 7.4% (approximately US$45,000): OpenAI is reported by Bloomberg and other media sources to be confidentially filing its S-1 with the SEC in the coming weeks, targeting a Q3-Q4 2026 listing led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley [5] .



OpenAI is reported by Bloomberg and other media sources to be confidentially filing its S-1 with the SEC in the coming weeks, targeting a Q3-Q4 2026 listing led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley . DATABRICKS - 7.4% (approximately US$69,00): Data-and-AI infrastructure company Databricks was most recently valued at US$134 billion in its Series L funding round [6] and has been reported as a 2026-2027 IPO candidate [7] .



Data-and-AI infrastructure company Databricks was most recently valued at US$134 billion in its Series L funding round and has been reported as a 2026-2027 IPO candidate . SHIELD AI - 2% (approximately US$15,000): Autonomous-defence software company Shield AI closed its Series G on 26 March 2026 at a US$12.7 billion post-money valuation [8] .



Autonomous-defence software company Shield AI closed its Series G on 26 March 2026 at a US$12.7 billion post-money valuation . ANDURIL - 0.7% (approximately US$5,000): Defence-tech unicorn Anduril doubled its valuation to over US$60 billion in a May 2026 funding round, with reporting indicating a path to its IPO [9] .



(approximately US$5,000): Defence-tech unicorn Anduril doubled its valuation to over US$60 billion in a May 2026 funding round, with reporting indicating a path to its IPO . Additional smaller positions include Andruil, OpenEvidence, Ramp, Chaos Industries, Beast Industries, Tenstorrent, Epic Games, Skild AI, Flock Group, dbt Labs, Vanta, Canva, Kraken/Payward, Vercel, Astranis and Handshake - all held inside DXYZ[10] or VCX[11] per the most recent fund disclosures.



Approximately 46% of the first Company’s first deployment maps through to the six leading frontier AI private companies named above. A further 16% maps through to additional named pre-IPO positions, taking the total named look-through to approximately 62% on a fund-NAV look-through basis. The remaining 38% is held in additional smaller positions and the funds' liquidity layer (public equities and cash)[12].

Look-through computations attribute the Company's pro-rata share of each fund's underlying holdings at the fund-NAV level, derived from the most recent disclosed weightings of DXYZ (managed by Destiny Capital) and VCX (the Fundrise Innovation Fund). Figures are illustrative only and may change with each fund's reported portfolio.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, said: "The next five years is expected to deliver unprecedented growth in exponential technologies, and what may be the largest IPO calendar in history, anchored by SpaceX, Anthropic, OpenAI, Figure AI, Databricks and Stripe. Genius Group intends to build a $800 million five-year treasury, beginning with an initial $100 million to participate as an investor in this unique moment in history for the benefit of our shareholders.”

“In the past two weeks, SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic have all filed confidentially with the SEC for their respective IPOs. I am pleased that the commencement of our dollar-cost averaging program means Genius Group shareholders are now positioned to benefit from the growth in our AI powered future, across all the leading Pre-IPO Frontier AI companies, from their shares in our Company.”

DISCIPLINED DOLLAR-COST AVERAGING INTO THE AGI INFINITY PORTFOLIO

The first US$657,100 deployment represents the opening tranche of a Board-approved, multi-month dollar-cost-averaging programme targeting up to US$20 million in Phase 1 of the AGI Infinity Portfolio. Phase 1 will be deployed initially across three SEC-registered closed-end interval funds, ARKVX (the Ark Venture Fund managed by ARK Invest), DXYZ (Destiny Tech100) and VCX (the Fundrise Innovation Fund), on a planned 40/40/20 weighting.

Capital will be deployed gradually over the coming months based on premium-to-NAV conditions, fund liquidity windows, capital availability and the Board-approved investment parameters set out in the Company’s AI Treasury White Paper, to be released on June 4, 2026.

The AGI Infinity Portfolio sits inside the Company's wider AI Treasury strategy, which targets US$800 million of deployment by 2030 within a balance-sheet target of approximately US$2 billion in total assets by FY2031.

THE INVESTMENT CASE FOR AN AI TREASURY

The Company believes there are six structural advantages that set Genius Group apart from single investment vehicles or Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) investing in the rapid growth of the AI-powered economy:

Operating Company + Treasury: Genius Group is an operating AI-powered education business with a treasury overlay, enabling the company to generate cash flow from its operations and capital growth from the tools and products it trains its students in.



Genius Group is an operating AI-powered education business with a treasury overlay, enabling the company to generate cash flow from its operations and capital growth from the tools and products it trains its students in. Multi-Fund Flexibility: The Company has optionality across multiple funds and vehicles at varying weights. We have the opportunity to take a rebalance constantly as our AI Treasury grows based on market trends, premium-to-NAV, redemption windows and round-allocation opportunities.



The Company has optionality across multiple funds and vehicles at varying weights. We have the opportunity to take a rebalance constantly as our AI Treasury grows based on market trends, premium-to-NAV, redemption windows and round-allocation opportunities. Singapore Domicile: Singapore territorial tax system has no general capital gains tax on equity (subject to current circumstances and tax advice) and no withholding on capital appreciation, giving the Company an advantage as a treasury company



Singapore territorial tax system has no general capital gains tax on equity (subject to current circumstances and tax advice) and no withholding on capital appreciation, giving the Company an advantage as a treasury company Bitcoin Treasury: The Company’s Board has previously approved a Bitcoin Treasury, which serves as a balance to ensure compliance with the SEC’s 40% rule.



The Company’s Board has previously approved a Bitcoin Treasury, which serves as a balance to ensure compliance with the SEC’s 40% rule. Jewel Bank + Stablecoin: Genius Group’s strategic stake in Bermuda's only dual-licensed digital bank, with JUSD stablecoin infrastructure GENIUS Act-compliant, gives the Company the dual benefit of a treasury and digital bank.



Genius Group’s strategic stake in Bermuda's only dual-licensed digital bank, with JUSD stablecoin infrastructure GENIUS Act-compliant, gives the Company the dual benefit of a treasury and digital bank. Public Equity Access: We believe Genius Group is the only NYSE American-listed equity offering direct exposure to this combination. Enabling our investors to participate in the rapid growth of the AI-powered economy as both students and stakeholders.



Genius Group’s market capitalization is currently at $45 million against total assets of $137 million and net assets of $97 million for Fiscal Year 2025. As of May 26, 2026, GNS common stock is trading at a discounted multiple of 0.3x price to total assets. This compares to publicly listed AI holding companies and funds that are trading at multiples of between 2.0x and 5.0x price to total assets. The Company believes a repricing opportunity may exist for its investors once the value of the assets on its balance sheet are fully recognized by the market.





COMPANY INVESTOR CALL

In order to provide additional time for legal counsel to review and approve the AI Treasury White Paper and the accompanying Investor Presentation, the Investor Call originally scheduled for 2 June 2026 has been postponed to Thursday, 4 June 2026, at the same time and on the same webcast link.

The live webcast of the call, and subsequent replay, will be available at this link.

The supporting investor deck, AI Treasury White Paper and link to the webcast recording will be available after the call at ir.geniusgroup.net.

Citations and Sources

All material claims in this press release are sourced from publicly available filings, official company communications and credible third-party reporting. References to look-through, valuation and IPO forecasts are illustrative only and all amounts and dates are subject to change.

[1] Fortune - "Anthropic confidentially files for IPO after raising $65 billion in a funding round at a $965 billion valuation" (1 June 2026) https://fortune.com/2026/06/01/anthropic-confidentially-files-ipo-965-billion-valuation/

[2] Space Exploration Technologies Corp. - Form S-1 Registration Statement, SEC EDGAR (filed 20 May 2026) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1181412/000162828026036936/spaceexplorationtechnologi.htm

[3] CNBC - "SpaceX confidentially files for IPO, setting stage for record offering" (1 April 2026) https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/01/spacex-confidentially-files-for-ipo-setting-stage-for-record-offering.html

[4] Reuters, “Exclusive: SpaceX accelerates IPO timeline, targets June 12 listing on Nasdaq, sources say,” (15 May 2026) https://www.reuters.com/world/spacex-accelerates-ipo-timeline-targets-june-11-pricing-nasdaq-2026-05-15/

[5] Bloomberg - "OpenAI Is Preparing to File for an IPO in the Coming Weeks" (20 May 2026, citing Wall Street Journal reporting) https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-05-20/openai-preparing-for-ipo-filing-in-days-or-weeks-wsj-reports

[6] Databricks Newsroom - "Databricks Grows >55% YoY, Surpasses $4.8B Revenue Run-Rate, and is Raising >$4B Series L at $134B Valuation" https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-surpasses-4-8b-revenue-run-rate-growing-55-year-over-year

[7] Allied Venture Partners - "Databricks IPO 2026: Valuation, Date & Investor Guide" https://www.allied.vc/articles/databricks-ipo-expectations-key-dates-valuation-risks

[8] Shield AI - "Shield AI to acquire software simulation company Aechelon and raise $2B at $12.7B valuation" (26 March 2026) https://shield.ai/shield-ai-to-acquire-software-simulation-company-aechelon-and-raise-2b-at-12-7b-valuation/

[9] CNBC - "Anduril doubles valuation to over $60 billion as defense tech funding boom continues" (13 May 2026) https://www.cnbc.com/2026/05/13/anduril-valuation-defense-tech-funding-boom.html

[10] Destiny Tech100 Inc. - Form N-PORT-P Schedule of Portfolio Investments (period of report 31 March 2026, filed 29 May 2026), SEC EDGAR https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1843974/000089418926016628/dxyz.htm

[11] Fundrise Growth Tech Fund, LLC, “Top Ten Holdings (Unaudited)” and “Schedule of Investments (Unaudited),” December 31, 2025. https://fundrise.com/documents/innovation-fund/quarterly-holdings/2025/q4

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai

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