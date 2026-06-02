Netskope Unveils AI Command Center, Delivering Comprehensive AI Discovery and Correlated Risk Intelligence with Fully Coordinated Agentic Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced Netskope One AI Command Center, delivering comprehensive AI discovery, unified risk intelligence, and autonomous agentic response within a single unified platform. AI Command Center is the latest expansion of the Netskope One AI Security suite, further extending its capabilities to address the critical challenges security teams now face: identifying what AI is running, which risks actually matter, and how to respond at the speed the threat demands.

Among enterprises tracked by Netskope Threat Labs, the average enterprise organization saw the number of AI applications in use grow fivefold in the past year. That average organization tripled its AI user base; now manages 37 deployed AI agents; and sees 223 AI data policy violations per month1. Amidst this turbo-charged adoption, 94% of participating organizations report gaps in AI activity visibility and only 6% consider themselves to have complete visibility into their AI pipeline2.

Netskope One AI Command Center mitigates risk by discovering AI assets, whether corporate or personal, managed or shadow, cloud or on-premises, and mapping them to the identities, data stores and tools to which they connect. Once mapped, it surfaces risk insights and correlates them to Netskope’s existing knowledge banks relating to data sensitivity, user risk profiles, and application trustworthiness. By mapping relationships between AI assets, identities, and data stores, it surfaces hidden attack paths and risk exposures, and is able (from the same interface) to recommend next steps including creation or fine-tuning policy, remediation workflows, or investigation.

Along with the core AI Command Center capabilities and the discovery of AI via inline traffic inspection, the launch introduces two additional discovery components:

Endpoint AI discovery: Enhancements to the Netskope One Client extend scanning to installed applications, running processes, and listening ports on managed endpoints to identify known AI agents, local models, and browser extensions.

Enhancements to the Netskope One Client extend scanning to installed applications, running processes, and listening ports on managed endpoints to identify known AI agents, local models, and browser extensions. Server AI discovery: A lightweight eBPF agent that intercepts TLS-encrypted AI traffic at the kernel level on corporate virtual machines and Kubernetes nodes, extending discovery to core AI infrastructure within the corporate perimeter.





Also launching and fully integrated with the Netskope One AI Command Center is a new AgentSkope AI Risk AISecOps agent: an autonomous intelligence layer that handles triage and investigation, drives response, and scales a security team's expertise without scaling headcount.

Sanjay Beri, Co-Founder and CEO of Netskope commented: “Organizations have adopted AI faster than any security team can manually track, triage, or contain, and the tools nobody approved are almost always the ones carrying the highest risk. Netskope One AI Command Center gives security teams the unified operational view they have never had before: every AI asset in the environment, how it’s connected, what data it’s touching, and what to do about it. They can now say yes to team members who want to take full advantage of AI, and do it securely. Paired with our new AI Risk AISecOps Agent, which reasons across the full context of every incident and closes the gap between knowing and doing, we’re delivering a fundamental shift from security teams that react to AI risk, to security operations that anticipate and eliminate it.”

Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for Data and Information Security, IDC commented: “Enterprise AI adoption has skyrocketed. Data volume and sprawl have created a pervasive visibility gap for security teams. For many organizations effectively correlating risk across managed and shadow AI assets, user identities and data stores is difficult. Addressing this challenge requires moving beyond siloed tools to a unified intelligence layer. Platforms that combine comprehensive AI discovery with real-time risk correlation are essential for enabling security operations to anticipate, prioritize, and autonomously eliminate AI-fueled threats at the speed the landscape demands.”

Read more about Netskope One AI Command Center, the new agent, and the extended discovery capabilities in the Netskope blog .

Netskope One AI Command Center is generally available today, with enhanced capabilities, including endpoint AI discovery, server AI discovery, AI asset mapping and risk correlation, and the AI Risk AISecOps Agent moving from private preview to general availability throughout Q3 2026.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

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