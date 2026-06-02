Purebase Acquires 20% Interest in Keystone Mine Through Asset Transfer Agreement

Sutter Creek, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTC: PUBC), (“Purebase” or the “Company”) a highly diversified resource development company announced today that it has acquired a 20% interest in Keystone mine through an Asset Transfer Agreement with CoreTer LLC. The agreement was executed on behalf of Purebase by Mr. Jeffrey Guzy, Director, with approval and unanimous written consent of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“The Keystone Mine (“Keystone”) consists of patented and unpatented mining claims located within the Hot Creek Mining District of Nye County, Nevada. Purebase will utilize the 20% equity position to become a better capitalized and structurally realigned company, allowing Purebase to quickly complete its transformation into a highly diversified resource development platform for high value minerals and commodities” said A. Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTC: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and provides high-value minerals and agricultural products for use in domestic and global supply chains.

Contacts

Roger Edwards - Purebase Corporation - roger.edwards@purebase.com. Please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.