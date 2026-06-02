VPS and IPOWER Alliance Partner with Gene Steffy CDJR on Groundbreaking Solar-Integrated Hail Protection System

DALLAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection, in partnership with IPOWER Alliance , today announced the completion of an innovative solar installation at Gene Steffy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram , a trusted automotive dealer serving the Fremont community in Nebraska. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 9.

The state-of-the-art 141kW integrated hail canopy system provides comprehensive weather and UV protection for Gene Steffy's vehicle inventory while simultaneously generating clean, renewable energy to power dealership operations. The dual-purpose infrastructure represents a strategic investment in both asset protection and long-term operational efficiency and marks VPS and IPOWER Alliance's expansion into Eastern Nebraska. The Fremont location strategically positions the companies to serve the growing corridor between Lincoln and Omaha, where severe weather patterns create significant demand for innovative hail protection solutions, with plans to expand to additional dealers throughout the Great Plains.

"This project with Gene Steffy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram reflects exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution today's dealers need," said Wade White, Executive Vice President of VPS. "By combining large-scale weather protection with on-site solar generation, dealers like Gene Steffy aren't just safeguarding their inventory, they're turning that investment into a long-term competitive advantage."

"We had a large loss in July 2025," said Ken Voorhies of Gene Steffy Chrysler CDJR. "Partnering with VPS and IPOWER Alliance allows us to address this challenge while also generating our own clean energy. It's a win-win for our dealership, our customers, and our community."

Proven Technology Comes to Nebraska

IPOWER Alliance has successfully installed similar solar-integrated VPS hail canopy systems at dealerships across Colorado, including Christopher's Dodge Ram (500kW protecting over 550 spaces) and Stapp Interstate Toyota (290kW covering 335 vehicles). These installations have delivered dramatic results for dealer partners, including insurance premium reductions of 50 to 70%, significant energy cost savings, and enhanced customer experiences through shaded parking areas. The Gene Steffy project brings this proven technology to the Nebraska market, where severe weather events pose similar challenges for automotive retailers.

"We're excited about this transformative project and expanding our presence in Eastern Nebraska," said Diane Dandeneau, Founder and CEO of IPOWER Alliance. "Following our successful work elsewhere in the state, Gene Steffy Chrysler CDJR represents our entry into the Omaha metropolitan area and the Fremont community. They're exactly the type of forward-thinking dealer partner we seek – one committed to protecting their inventory, reducing operational costs, and demonstrating environmental leadership. This partnership strengthens our footprint across Nebraska and positions us to serve more dealers throughout the region."

Project Details and Expected Benefits

The solar-integrated hail canopy system provides multiple advantages, including:

Comprehensive asset protection: Heavy-duty canopies will shield inventory from costly hail damage, reducing insurance claims and stabilizing premiums

Renewable energy generation: Bifacial solar panels will generate clean electricity, significantly offsetting the dealership's energy consumption

Enhanced customer experience: Covered parking will provide shade and weather protection, creating a more comfortable vehicle shopping environment

Financial performance: Between federal tax credits, bonus depreciation, energy savings, and reduced insurance costs, the system is projected to deliver a compelling return on investment

Environmental leadership: Demonstrates commitment to sustainability and positions the dealership as an environmental leader in the Fremont community





The Gene Steffy installation marks a significant milestone for both VPS and IPOWER Alliance as they deepen their commitment to serving automotive dealers across the Great Plains. With a proven track record in Colorado and a growing footprint in Nebraska, the companies are positioned to help more dealers turn the persistent threat of severe weather into an opportunity for long-term operational resilience and energy independence.

About Vehicle Protection Structures

Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a PlayPower brand, is a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection. Since 1991, it has been reducing hail damage and protecting vehicles from the harmful effects of heat and UV exposure. As a full-service design-build firm, VPS combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, delivering turnkey solutions from initial survey and design to engineering, fabrication, and construction.

About IPOWER Alliance

IPOWER Alliance is a leading provider of holistic energy solutions for commercial clients, specializing in solar-integrated hail protection systems, commercial EV charging infrastructure, intelligent energy management, and LED lighting. The company serves automotive dealerships, commercial properties, and organizations seeking to reduce operational costs while advancing sustainability goals. IPOWER Alliance has successfully completed numerous solar-integrated hail canopy projects across Colorado and is expanding throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. For more information about IPOWER Alliance and its innovative energy solutions, visit www.ipoweralliance.com

About Gene Steffy Chrysler CDJR

Gene Steffy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been serving the Fremont, Nebraska community and surrounding areas with quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Located at 2545 E 23rd Ave S, Fremont, NE 68025, the dealership offers a comprehensive selection of new and pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles along with professional service and parts departments.

Media Contacts:

Vehicle Protection Structures:

Playpower@wearecsg.com

IPOWER Alliance: Diane Dandeneau, Founder & CEO, IPOWER Alliance

720-548-6336

ddandeneau@ipoweralliance.com

Dealer Contact:

Gene Steffy Chrysler CDJR 2545 E 23rd Ave S Fremont, NE 68025

402-704-8021