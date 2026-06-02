Stingray Hooked Makes Its Debut on The Roku Channel in the US

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, today announced the premiere launch of its newest channel, Stingray Hooked, now available to audiences in the United States on The Roku Channel. This addition marks the very first time the anticipated channel has been introduced to viewers.

Stingray Hooked invites audiences to take to the open water with riveting footage of no-holds-barred fishing expeditions. These real-life angling stories and raucous wrangling matches will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering an unparalleled look into the thrilling world of competitive and recreational fishing.

"We are incredibly excited to debut Stingray Hooked and to share it first with audiences in the US through The Roku Channel," said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. "There is an undeniable thrill to fishing, and we have curated a lineup of high-stakes, action-packed content that captures the true essence and adrenaline of the sport. Launching on The Roku Channel allows us to introduce this captivating programming to millions of engaged viewers."

The launch of Stingray Hooked further expands Stingray's robust portfolio of premium, curated video content, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging entertainment to connected audiences worldwide. The channel is available to stream today in the Live TV section of the Channel Guide on The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free on Roku devices or TVs as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.