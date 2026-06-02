APMEX Employees Raise $55,000 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma During Annual Fun Week Fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, APMEX proudly continued its support of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma through its annual Fun Week celebration, an employee-led fundraiser dedicated to helping fight hunger across the state.

Each year, Fun Week brings APMEX employees together for a series of in-office activities designed to raise money and awareness for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Through friendly competitions, team events, raffles, food sales, and other employee-driven fundraising efforts, APMEX employees raised $55,000 to support the Regional Food Bank’s mission of providing food and resources to Oklahomans facing hunger.

“Fun Week is one of the most meaningful traditions at APMEX because it gives our employees the opportunity to come together in support of a cause that directly impacts our community,” said Ken Lewis, CEO of APMEX. “This year’s employee donations will help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma continue its important work across the state, and we are proud of our team’s generosity and commitment to giving back.”

To cap off Fun Week, APMEX employees participated in the 2026 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 9th, the nation’s largest single-day food drive, organized annually by the National Association of Letter Carriers. APMEX volunteers were stationed at two Oklahoma City metro-area post office locations, the Midwest City Post Office and Edmond Centennial Post Office, where they helped sort and process food donations collected by mail carriers from the community.

These two locations, supported by APMEX volunteers, collected a combined 23,390 pounds of food, including 14,620 pounds from the Midwest City Post Office and 8,770 pounds from Edmond Centennial. Using Feeding America’s estimate of 1.2 pounds of food per meal, those donations represent approximately 19,490 meals for neighbors experiencing hunger.

"The Regional Food Bank is incredibly grateful for 15 years of support from our friends at APMEX," said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. "APMEX and its employees have helped to provide over $3.7 million in support over the years along with thousands of volunteer hours. It is a blessing to have such consistent partners in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma."

Across all 20 participating Oklahoma City metro post offices, the 2026 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive collected 189,978 pounds of food, enough to provide approximately 158,315 meals for the community.

APMEX is committed to its partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and supports its mission of leading a network that provides nutritious food and pathways to self-sufficiency for people facing hunger. Through Fun Week and volunteer efforts like Stamp Out Hunger, APMEX strengthens the community it calls home.

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation’s largest online retailers of precious metals. It offers a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX is committed to excellence in business and community engagement.

www.apmex.com

Keith Rollins

keith.rollins@bullioninternationalgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7df8f0b-90e9-4ba6-9707-21ba137ae8ff