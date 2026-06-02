Alliance Home Entertainment Scores Exclusive North American Physical & U.S. EST Rights to Heated Rivalry

PLANTATION, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a leading distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop-culture collectibles industry, today announced that its Alliance Home Entertainment division has secured the exclusive physical and electronic sell‑through (EST) home entertainment rights to the critically acclaimed Crave Original series, Heated Rivalry, from Sphere Abacus.

Under the agreement, Alliance Home Entertainment will oversee the DVD, Blu‑ray, and transactional digital (EST) release of Heated Rivalry – Season 1. The series will debut on digital transactional platforms in June 2026, followed by physical releases in Q4 2026, bringing the title to collectors and digital storefronts across North America for physical formats and the United States for EST.

Alliance Home Entertainment will collaborate closely with the series’ creators to develop a range of premium, collection-worthy physical editions designed to meet the passion and expectations of Heated Rivalry’s devoted fanbase. These releases will feature elevated packaging, curated bonus content, and exclusive materials that celebrate the characters, storytelling, and cultural impact that have driven the series’ breakout success.

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling Game Changers book series, Heated Rivalry has already demonstrated exceptional cross-platform momentum, with the novels seeing a dramatic resurgence in sales and readership following the show’s debut. Heated Rivalry’s deeply engaged audience - spanning readers, collectors, and audiences around the world – positions it as a powerful long-tail property within the premium home entertainment market.

“Heated Rivalry has developed an incredibly passionate audience, and we’re excited to partner with Sphere Abacus to bring the series to fans in a way that reflects that enthusiasm,” said Jeff Hayne, SVP of Licensing and Productions at Alliance Home Entertainment. “This is exactly the kind of high‑engagement, event‑level television that benefits from a thoughtfully curated physical and EST release strategy.”

“We’re seeing a growing number of studios partner with Alliance as physical media evolves into a more curated, fan-driven category,” said Robert Oram, EVP of Alliance Home Entertainment. “Our ability to combine product development, demand planning, and go-to-market execution into a single, integrated model is increasingly important for high-engagement franchises like Heated Rivalry. We’re excited to work with Sphere Abacus to bring this series to market in a way that fully reflects the passion of its audience.”

“We are very proud to be the distributors of the global hit Heated Rivalry. Alliance is the right partner for this next phase in the series' lifecycle. They clearly understand the values of this incredible show, its audience, and the opportunities that physical and EST formats will bring,” said Anne Corsak, Sales Director (North America) at Sphere Abacus.

With a focus on quality, authenticity, and fan connection, Alliance Home Entertainment’s approach will prioritize releases that not only capture the excitement surrounding the series but also create lasting value for collectors.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com