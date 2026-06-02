New Study: Baby Gut Microbiome Differences Linked to Eczema and Food Allergy Emerge by 6 Months

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 1 in 4 children in the U.S. have a diagnosed allergic condition, including eczema, food allergies, and hay fever. Yet parents and clinicians often have no reliable way to spot warning signs before symptoms appear. A new study published in Frontiers in Microbiomes finds the gut microbiome of infants with eczema or food allergies begins to look distinctly different from healthy peers as early as 6 months old, reinforcing what Tiny Health’s clinical research has shown: that the first few months of life may be the most powerful time to act.

This research, the first published collaboration between precision microbiome platform Tiny Health and infant feeding advocacy organization Free to Feed , analyzed gut microbes from 97 children aged 4 to 36 months. It found that while the gut microbiome of allergic and non-allergic infants looks largely similar before six months of life, meaningful differences begin to emerge during mid-infancy (between 6 and 12 months), and persist through toddlerhood (12 to 36 months).





This study gives us a clearer picture of how the gut microbiome differs in children with eczema or food allergies,” said Kimberley Sukhum, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Tiny Health. “By defining these early microbiome patterns and when they begin to diverge, we can better understand opportunities for early intervention so we can act on them. Combined with findings from our Infant Restore study, this research highlights the importance of acting early to support healthier immune development.”

The new findings build on a randomized controlled trial Tiny Health published last year in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, which found that personalized gut health support in the first months of life cut the odds of eczema in C-section babies by 83%. Together, the two studies point toward the same conclusion: the microbiome offers both an early warning system and a target for intervention, long before allergies take hold.



What the Study Found

Researchers screened more than 600 children and analyzed a cohort of 97 children for the study. Compared to healthy controls, children with physician-confirmed allergic conditions showed a consistent pattern:

On average, 13% lower microbial diversity , suggesting slower progression toward the varied, resilient gut communities that support healthy immune development in late infancy and toddlerhood

, suggesting slower progression toward the varied, resilient gut communities that support healthy immune development in late infancy and toddlerhood An average of 2.2 times higher antibiotic resistance signatures , reflecting a greater abundance of microbes that tend to be antibiotic resistant

, reflecting a greater abundance of microbes that tend to be antibiotic resistant Delayed microbiome maturation , meaning their gut microbiome appeared less developed for their age compared to healthy peers

, meaning their gut microbiome appeared less developed for their age compared to healthy peers Lower levels of beneficial gut bacteria that break down fiber and produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that feeds the gut lining and helps keep the immune system balances, so it’s less likely to overreact

that break down fiber and produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that feeds the gut lining and helps keep the immune system balances, so it’s less likely to overreact Higher levels of inflammation-associated bacteria, which can disrupt the gut environment and interfere with the immune system's ability to distinguish between harmless and harmful triggers



Distinct microbial signatures associated with allergic conditions become clearly established by mid-infancy (6–12 months), emphasizing the urgency of preventive interventions in early life — ideally in the first few months of life before this divergence sets in.

"Families come to us because they're tired of guesswork and generic advice. They want answers built around their child’s specific situation,” said Dr. Trill Paullin, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO of Free to Feed. “This research helps define a window where microbiome support may meaningfully shape immune development, and that gives us something concrete to keep studying.”



Why This Matters for Families

Allergic disease in children isn’t just common, it’s the starting point for the progression of chronic illnesses. Eczema, which affects up to 1 in 6 infants, is often the first step in what researchers call the “atopic march”, the progression from eczema to food allergies, hay fever, and eventually asthma. Over 20 million U.S. children have a diagnosed allergic condition, and annual costs from allergic disease run into the tens of billions of dollars.

For parents, the findings point to the potential value of monitoring gut health during the first 1,000 days of life, a period when the microbiome is rapidly developing and most responsive to change.

“We started Tiny Health because we believed the microbiome holds answers that families aren’t getting anywhere else,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO and Founder of Tiny Health. “This research with Free to Feed brings us closer to a future where parents and clinicians can identify early signs of allergy risk and personalize support before allergic disease becomes part of a child’s story.”



About the Study

This cross-sectional, case-control study used shotgun metagenomic sequencing to analyze microbial composition and functional capacity in stool samples from 97 children aged 4-36 months with physician-confirmed eczema or food allergies and healthy controls. Children were enrolled through the Tiny Health platform, with more than 600 participants screened. Participants were excluded due to recent antibiotic or probiotic use, as well as unconfirmed prior or current allergic conditions.

The full study is available in Frontiers in Microbiomes: https://doi.org/10.3389/frmbi.2026.1804117

About Tiny Health

Tiny Health is advancing lifelong health, from the first 1,000 days to the last, and addressing chronic disease through precision microbiome science. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, its testing platform reveals whether your microbiome is trending toward resilience or imbalances using shotgun metagenomics, proprietary AI, and one of the world's largest longitudinal datasets. Trusted by families and health practitioners alike, its research-backed gut and vaginal tests are redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized health through every life stage. Learn more at tinyhealth.com and poweredbytiny.com .

About Free to Feed

Free to Feed™ is dedicated to finding solutions for food reactivity through research, education, and products. Their science-based approach empowers families to reach their feeding goals. Free to Feed’s mission is to educate, inspire, and empower all feeding journeys in support of health and happiness. Learn more at freetofeed.com .

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