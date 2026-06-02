AgencyBloc Launches AMS+ Talk & Text, Extending Communication Beyond the Desk

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc today announced the broad release of AMS+ Talk & Text, a mobile app that extends communication capabilities powered by AMS+.

Designed for health and benefits insurance agencies, AMS+ Talk & Text enables users to manage business calls, texts and communication activity from mobile devices while keeping all activities connected to AMS+, where agencies manage clients, workflows and operations.

The release builds on recent AMS+ communication enhancements, including improved call visibility, voicemail management, call routing and more accurate communication records.

“Insurance agencies don’t stop working when they step away from their desk,” said Scott Sanchez, Chief Product Officer at AgencyBloc . “AMS+ Talk & Text helps agencies stay responsive wherever work happens while keeping communication connected to the system they already rely on to run their business.”

Unlike siloed phone tools or generic communication platforms, AMS+ embeds communication directly into agency workstreams. Calls, texts and voicemails remain tied to client records, helping agencies improve follow-up consistency, professionalism and operational visibility.

With AMS+ Talk & Text, agencies can stay reachable while traveling or meeting with clients, reduce reliance on personal phones, maintain centralized communication history and improve responsiveness during high-demand periods such as enrollment season. The app also supports flexible work without sacrificing visibility or control.

The launch reflects AgencyBloc’s focus on practical solutions shaped by customer feedback and the day-to-day realities of running an insurance agency.

“Agencies have consistently asked for more flexibility in how they manage communication,” said Mike Lamb, CEO at AgencyBloc . “AMS+ Talk & Text is the next step in helping them work more efficiently without adding complexity.”

AMS+ Talk & Text is available as part of the AMS+ Elevate package. Learn how your agency can streamline client communications with integrated calling and texting by requesting a demo .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs.

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

amber.petkosek@agencybloc.com

866-338-7075 ext. 246