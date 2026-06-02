Aristotle Launches Free, Real-Time Dashboard Tracking Early and Absentee Voting Across 2026 Primary Elections

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle, the political technology and data firm headquartered on Capitol Hill, is proud to announce the launch of its Early and Absentee Voting Dashboard for primary elections in 2026, a free, publicly accessible tool that tracks early and absentee ballot activity across the country in near real time. The dashboard is available now here.

The dashboard combines ballot return data with granular voter demographics in a free, single public interface. Users—including journalists, campaign professionals, researchers and the general public—can filter by geographic area and voting method to see not just how many people have voted but who they are across eight demographic dimensions: party registration, age, ethnicity, gender, income, education level, marital status and homeownership.

“We built this dashboard to give campaigns, journalists and citizens the same level of insight that used to require expensive proprietary tools,” said Andrew Tavani, EVP of Data at Aristotle. “Too many campaigns are still operating on outdated assumptions about who is persuadable. With our Early and Absentee Voting Dashboard, you’re not guessing—you’re acting on live data.”

Key Features

The dashboard draws on Aristotle’s national voter file covering more than 233 million registered voters and provides the following across various levels:

Ballot return rates for early, absentee and combined voting, displayed as a share of total registered voters

for early, absentee and combined voting, displayed as a share of total registered voters Political party registration of early and absentee voters (Republican, Democratic, All Others)

of early and absentee voters (Republican, Democratic, All Others) Demographic breakdowns of participating voters by age, ethnicity, gender, income, education level, marital status, homeownership and population density

of participating voters by age, ethnicity, gender, income, education level, marital status, homeownership and population density Interactive filtering by state—with additional filters for congressional districts, state senate districts, state house districts, counties and media markets—and voting method, with hover tooltips showing exact counts and percentages

Why It Matters

Early and absentee voting has grown significantly as a share of total ballots cast in recent election cycles. As primary elections get underway in 2026, the dashboard gives campaigns real-time intelligence on voter engagement and gives journalists and researchers a data-rich resource for covering turnout patterns, partisan dynamics and demographic shifts as they unfold.

Watch a demo of the dashboard here.

About Aristotle

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Aristotle is a full-service political technology, data and consulting firm serving campaigns, PACs, advocacy organizations and corporations. The company’s products and services span campaign technology, data analytics, PAC compliance, grassroots advocacy and identity verification. Aristotle’s national voter file is among the most comprehensive in the industry, covering more than 233 million registered voters.

Contact

Andrew Tavani

Executive Vice President, Data

andrew.tavani@aristotle.com

404-790-1225