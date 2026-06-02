French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,464,729,242.50

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 MAY 2026

Total number of shares 585,891,697 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including treasury stock) 585,891,697 Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 555,861,663

This disclosure is on VINCI website www.vinci.com

(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

Attachment