EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: ALL SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 2 June 2026

Release: After closing of Euronext

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