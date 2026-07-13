EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: DRAWS DOWN SEK 700 MILLION GREEN LOAN AND LEASING UPDATE.

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 13 July 2026

Release: After closing of Euronext

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