EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: DRAWS DOWN SEK 700 MILLION GREEN LOAN AND LEASING UPDATE.

Date: 13 July 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
| Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Date: 13 July 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Date: 25 June 2026 Release: After closing of Euronext Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes: Attachment FULL PRESS RELEASE ...Read More
Date: 2 June 2026 Release: After closing of Euronext Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes: Attachment FULL PRESS RELEASE ...Read More