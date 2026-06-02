Global Procurement Awards 2026 Opens Final Entry Window as Deadline Nears

Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

London, 2 June 2026 – With less than four weeks remaining until entries close, Procurement Magazine and BizClik Media are urging organisations to submit their entries for the Global Procurement Awards 2026. The deadline of 29 June 2026 is fast approaching for companies looking to gain recognition at the industry's premier awards ceremony, taking place on 8 September 2026 in London. The awards programme celebrates excellence, innovation, and leadership across the global procurement industry, recognising organisations and individuals who are driving transformation and delivering measurable business impact.

Time is running out for procurement leaders to showcase their achievements on a global stage. The Global Procurement Awards brings together the world's leading procurement professionals to honour outstanding achievement across multiple categories. From large-scale enterprises setting industry benchmarks to agile mid-sized companies delivering impressive results, the awards showcase the breadth and depth of procurement excellence worldwide. This year's programme places particular emphasis on innovation, with dedicated categories recognising the transformative impact of AI and technology within the procurement function.

Company categories recognising excellence at every scale

Six company-specific categories have been designed to celebrate procurement leadership across different organisational contexts. The Enterprise of the Year (1,000+) category celebrates large-scale organisations that demonstrate exceptional procurement excellence, innovation, and strategic impact across their operations, recognising enterprises that set industry benchmarks through leadership, collaboration, and measurable business value. The Company of the Year (<1,000) category honours small to mid-sized companies that have achieved outstanding procurement performance and innovation, recognising organisations that deliver impressive results through agility, creativity, and strong procurement practices.

Innovation and technology at the forefront

The Transformation Project of the Year category acknowledges procurement projects that have delivered significant transformation and measurable results, celebrating innovation, effective change management, and lasting business impact. The AI in Procurement Award celebrates the successful integration of artificial intelligence within procurement processes, recognising organisations using AI to enhance efficiency, insight, and strategic decision-making. The Procurement Technology Award recognises technological excellence in procurement, celebrating the use of cutting-edge tools or platforms that improve visibility, automation, and value creation across the procurement function. The Procurement Consultancy of the Year category honours consultancies that deliver exceptional procurement expertise, innovation, and measurable client success, recognising firms that drive transformation and elevate procurement performance across industries.

World-class judging panel

Entries will be evaluated by an expert judging panel comprising senior procurement leaders from globally recognised organisations. The panel includes Andrew Swift, Chief Procurement Officer at British Council; Alisa Bornstein, Chief Procurement Officer at Visa; Allen Schramm, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Regions; Fannie Boulanger, Chief Procurement Officer at Airbnb; Haresh Ratnasabapathy, Director, Global Procurement at Pladis; Joe DeMarco, Chief Procurement Officer at ABM Industries; Stuart Farrell, Group Procurement Director at AllPoints Fibre; Lauren Richards, Chief Procurement Officer at Revolut; and Wayne Bell, Head of Procurement at Cancer Research UK.

Key dates for your diary

Organisations are encouraged to submit their entries before the 29 June 2026 deadline to secure their place among the industry's most innovative and successful procurement teams. Final judging will take place in July 2026, with the shortlist announced later that month. Winners will be revealed at an exclusive black-tie awards ceremony on 8 September 2026 in London.

Why enter the awards?

Entering the Global Procurement Awards offers several key benefits for organisations and their teams. Brand awareness is elevated through recognition at one of the sector's leading awards programmes, positioning organisations among senior procurement leaders and global industry decision-makers. Winners and finalists can showcase their achievements, innovation, and strategic impact whilst positioning their business at the forefront of modern procurement excellence as thought leaders in the industry. The awards ceremony provides an opportunity for executive networking, allowing participants to connect with influential procurement executives, industry innovators, and peers shaping the future of the profession. Industry recognition gained through celebrating team success on a global stage strengthens credibility through association with a prestigious awards programme brought to you in association with Procurement Magazine.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together leading voices to explore the strategies, technologies and trends shaping the future of procurement. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from AI and strategic sourcing to procurement orchestration and autonomous contract management. Procurement LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com