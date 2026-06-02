Allsup Employment Services Highlights Ticket To Work Protection As SSA Centralizes Medical Disability Reviews

Belleville, Illinois, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is highlighting a key protection available through the Ticket to Work Program (TTW) as the Social Security Administration (SSA) centralizes its handling of medical Continuing Disability Reviews (CDRs).

A medical CDR is a review conducted by SSA to determine whether an individual continues to meet the medical requirements for disability benefits, including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). For individuals participating in the Ticket to Work Program, SSA states a medical CDR generally will not be conducted if the Ticket is assigned before a CDR notice is issued and the individual is making timely progress under program guidelines.

The SSA recently announced it will move the processing of medical CDRs from state Disability Determination Services (DDS) to its federal Disability Case Review (DCR) site. This change will give the agency direct oversight of medical CDRs and allow DDS offices to focus more on initial disability applications and reconsider cases.

As SSA reorganizes the CDR process, the Ticket to Work Program remains an important support for SSDI beneficiaries by incorporating protection from a medical CDR when program requirements are met.

Ticket to Work is a free and voluntary SSA program designed to help people with disabilities explore employment, prepare for work, obtain a job and increase earnings over time toward self-sufficiency. Individuals working with an approved service provider, such as Allsup Employment Services, may qualify for protection from medical CDRs while meeting timely progress requirements.

“Understanding how the Ticket to Work Program works is important for individuals considering employment,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director at Allsup Employment Services. “The program can provide additional stability and support for individuals actively working toward their employment goals.”

The SSA’s timely progress review process helps individuals maintain protection from a medical CDR while using their Ticket and meeting timely progress requirements. If timely progress requirements are not met, that protection may end.

Individuals considering employment should understand how Ticket assignments, timely progress requirements and available work incentives may affect their individual situation. As SSA continues to centralize its medical CDR processing, awareness of these protections is increasingly important for people with disabilities who are evaluating a return to work.

Learn more about returning to work with Allsup Employment Services and the Ticket to Work Program by calling (866) 540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC, is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work Program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work, including protecting their SSDI benefits and cessation of Continuing Disability Reviews. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

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