PCL Construction Promotes Rick Goldman to Regional Vice President

ORLANDO, Florida, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Goldman to regional vice president, extending his proven leadership overseeing operations for Florida to include Minneapolis and PCL’s in-house theming contractor. With nearly three decades of experience and a career built entirely within PCL, Goldman’s expanded role reflects the company’s confidence in his leadership and its commitment to driving strategic growth across these key markets.

Goldman joined PCL in 1997 as a project engineer in the Orlando office and has since built a distinguished career across the company. He has held progressive leadership roles in special projects, business development, and estimating before being promoted to vice president and district manager for the Orlando office in 2018. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Florida Buildings, overseeing PCL’s operations across Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

“Rick’s promotion reflects the breadth of his contributions to PCL and the trust we place in his leadership to unite and strengthen multiple districts under a shared vision,” said Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer for PCL Construction. “His deep operational knowledge, commitment to client excellence, and passion for developing high-performing teams make him exceptionally well-suited to lead this expanded portfolio.”

Recognized for championing innovative preconstruction strategies, advancing technology integration and reinforcing PCL’s safety culture, Goldman’s influence spans a wide range of market sectors, including commercial, hospitality, entertainment, aviation and multi-family residential. He is actively engaged in the University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker, Sr. School of Construction Management as an advisory board member and supports community organizations including the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $9.9 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413

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