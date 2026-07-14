PCL Data Center Leadership Team Grows Amid Projections for Digital Infrastructure to Double by 2031

DENVER, Colo, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL construction today announced new additions to the leadership team of its U.S. digital infrastructure operations. Carl Haas has been appointed district manager and Peter Losh will serve as operations manager, overseeing PCL’s active data center construction portfolio. Tyler Kautz has been promoted to regional vice president, digital infrastructure, further strengthening the team's ability to meet accelerating client demand in the hyperscale and colocation sectors.

The global demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate. Nearly 100 gigawatts of computing capacity are expected to come online over the next five years, roughly doubling the world’s existing data center infrastructure. While the industry is experiencing exponential growth, it also faces increasing constraints related to water and energy access.

PCL’s integrated delivery model helps solve these challenges by uniting data center expertise with industrial, buildings and civil infrastructure capabilities under one team — allowing clients to work with a single accountable contractor from site preparation through commissioning. The team is built to deliver on the complex logistics, accelerated schedules, phased sequencing and excellent quality that high-density, compute-intensive facilities require.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this team bringing all three services together as one integrated solution for our clients," said Haas. "In my 18 years with PCL, I’ve been fortunate to have worked on complex projects across our civil and buildings sectors and to have spent the last several years in the data center market working shoulder to shoulder with our industrial teams. I’ve seen how when these disciplines operate as one group, the client experiences the full value that PCL offers.”

According to Kautz, digital infrastructure is the backbone of how the world will work, learn and connect for decades to come. “Building data centers at speed and scale is one of the most complex challenges in construction today," said Kautz. “In partnership with our clients, we’re committed to constructing this critical infrastructure in ways that strengthen the communities where these facilities are built."

Over the past two decades, PCL has delivered more than 120 data center and mission-critical projects across North America, supporting some of the industry’s most recognized operators. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, PCL is expanding its workforce with highly specialized talent to support the delivery of complex, high-performance facilities across North America. For more information about PCL's data center construction capabilities, visit PCL.com or explore career opportunities at PCL.com/us/en/careers.

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413