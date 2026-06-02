Ontra Promotes Andy Lujan to Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra , the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets, today announced the promotion of Andy Lujan to Chief Financial Officer. Lujan joined Ontra in December 2017 as the company’s only finance and administrative employee and has served most recently as SVP of Finance and Accounting. His promotion caps nearly nine years of building Ontra’s financial operations from the ground up.

As CFO, Lujan will continue to lead Ontra’s Finance and Accounting organization and oversee all aspects of the company’s financial strategy, operations, reporting, and capital markets activity. He has overseen seven consecutive unqualified financial statement audits, helped lead three institutional fundraising processes spanning both equity and debt, and guided the company through multiple financial systems transformations.

“When it came time to name our next CFO, we didn’t need to look outside the company. The answer was right in front of us,” said Troy Pospisil, CEO and Founder at Ontra. “Andy has been with us since the beginning, and what he has built over nearly nine years is extraordinary: a high-performing, deeply engaged finance organization that has delivered for this company at every stage of its growth. He has earned the trust of our board, our investors, and every member of our leadership team. I’m proud to see him step into this role and look forward to what we will accomplish together as we head into Ontra’s next chapter.”

“I’ve had the privilege of building Ontra’s finance function from scratch, and I’m proud of what this team has become and what we have done over the last nine years,” said Andy Lujan, CFO at Ontra. “Ontra is at an exciting moment, with the platform, the market, and the team all in a strong position. I’m honored to take on the CFO role and fully committed to supporting what comes next for the business and our customers.”

Prior to joining Ontra, Lujan graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served six years as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He also held a role at JPMorgan Chase before joining Ontra, and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California.

About Ontra

Ontra is the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from over 2 million contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra automates critical private market workflows across the fund lifecycle. Ontra’s solutions transform unstructured data trapped in static documents into actionable intelligence, enabling firms to accelerate contracts, streamline compliance, and automate entity management. Trusted by more than 1,000 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors — including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide — Ontra helps firms focus on what’s important. Learn more at www.ontra.ai.