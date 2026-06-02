MSI Showcases Latest Commercial Surface Innovations at NeoCon 2026

ORANGE, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, invites attendees to visit booth 163-C at NeoCon 2026 to experience new collections, fresh color palettes, and innovative designs. Join us at The Mart in Chicago for the commercial design industry’s most important event of the year.

MSI will showcase several standout flooring innovations at NeoCon, including the Studio™ LVT Collection, designed for exceptional durability, performance, and aesthetic appeal, alongside new colors from the McCarran® and Ladson® W Luxury Genuine Hardwood® Collections. The latest introductions feature three elegant herringbone designs that bring added sophistication and design flexibility to commercial environments. These thoughtfully engineered collections combine enduring style with installation-friendly formats tailored to the demands of today's commercial spaces.





MSI will also debut its latest wall solutions, including Macro Wood Slat Panels and Reeded Wood Slat Panels. Designed to add warmth, texture, and architectural dimension, these innovative wall treatments deliver both aesthetic appeal and acoustic benefits for commercial interiors.





In addition, visitors can explore MSI’s newest Q Countertops introductions, including gorgeous Taj-Mahal inspired Ivoritaj™, Serataj™, Travataj™, and Marfitaj™, showcasing the effortless beauty of the iconic ivory-tone quartzite look. The new Calacatta Jadira™ and Calacatta Aravine™ surfaces will also be featured, with the stunning warm colors and veining of their marble-look design. Inspired by sought-after natural stone aesthetics, these surfaces combine timeless luxury with the durability and performance required for commercial applications.





"NeoCon provides an exceptional platform to showcase the latest innovations shaping commercial design," said Al Pacheco, Executive Vice President of Marketing at MSI. "From our Studio Collection and new McCarran colors to our latest wood slat wall solutions and countertop introductions, these products reflect MSI’s commitment to delivering innovative, design-forward surfaces that help architects and designers create inspiring spaces."

Join thousands from the commercial design industry at NeoCon 2026 and visit MSI to discover the latest trends, materials, and surface solutions redefining commercial interiors. Discover the quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that continue to make MSI a trusted partner for design professionals across North America.





About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered stone, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

THE MART MSI Contacts:

Mitchell Gomez

847-850-9506

mitchell@msisurfaces.com

Lio Giannotti

847-212-8662

lio.giannotti@msisurfaces.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba59d7e-30b3-46e5-9e40-6ac1f8745bf4



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a62c57-6986-4c35-bf07-06f9d39d3633

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6c2f5f-341e-4da0-b5d3-c1d6aa21276c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdc4ec5a-4169-49c9-972f-4170e4993af5