Command Alkon Showcases Modern Solutions for Quarry, Aggregate, and Materials Operations at Hillhead 2026

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and technology partner for heavy building materials producers, suppliers, and contractors, today announced its participation in Hillhead 2026, the UK’s premier quarrying, construction, and recycling exhibition, taking place June 23–25, 2026, at Hillhead Quarry near Buxton, Derbyshire.

Widely recognized as the UK’s largest working quarry exhibition, Hillhead brings together more than 600 exhibitors and nearly 20,000 industry professionals from across the quarrying, construction, and recycling sectors. The biennial event is known for its live equipment demonstrations and hands-on showcase environment within an active quarry setting.

Visitors can find Command Alkon at Stand PC51, where the company will showcase solutions designed to help producers improve operational efficiency, connectivity, and visibility across the supply chain.

Solutions on display will include:

Command Cloud – The Operating Platform for Heavy Building Materials

Dispatch & Scale Ticketing – Streamlined dispatching and ticket management

Sales & Quoting – Faster, more accurate quote generation

Ticket Accounting – Automated ticket reconciliation and validation

TrackIt – Fleet tracking and operational visibility

Accounts Receivable – Automated billing and collections management

“As producers across the UK and Europe continue investing in digital transformation, Hillhead provides an outstanding opportunity to demonstrate how connected technologies can simplify operations and create measurable business value,” said David Taylor, Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. “Our solutions are designed specifically for the heavy building materials industry, helping producers operate more efficiently, improve visibility across operations, and make smarter decisions faster.”

Hillhead 2026 exhibition hours are:

Tuesday, June 23: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Attendees are invited to visit Command Alkon at Stand PC51 to learn how integrated technology solutions can help modernize operations and support long-term business growth.

For more information about Hillhead 2026, visit Hillhead Official Website

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com