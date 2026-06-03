AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2026

 | Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In May 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 481,810 passengers, representing a 1.9% increase compared to May 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 1.5% to 22,948 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.6% to 65,104 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for May 2026 were as follows:

 May 2026May 2025Change
Passengers481,810472,6831.9%
Finland - Sweden113,178108,3304.5%
Estonia - Finland322,361313,3482.9%
Estonia - Sweden46,27151,005-9.3%
    
Cargo Units22,94822,6051.5%
Finland - Sweden3,4002,37743.0%
Estonia - Finland18,02016,8087.2%
Estonia - Sweden1,5283,420-55.3%
    
Passenger Vehicles65,10465,482-0.6%
Finland - Sweden5,6004,38927.6%
Estonia - Finland57,64558,578-1.6%
Estonia - Sweden1,8592,515-26.1%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The May results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 5615 7170

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