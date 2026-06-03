SKHTU Builds US-EU Compliance System, Advancing Global Digital Finance Expansion

DENVER, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto industry is undergoing a shift from “regulation chasing innovation” to “regulation driving innovation.” SKHTU Exchange recently released global compliance strategy that is a reflection of this trend. The focus is on leveraging dual US MSB and SEC licenses, while coordinating with the European MiCA regulatory framework. This approach marks the SKHTU establishment of a cross-system compliance loop within the international regulatory landscape, providing institutional safeguards for global operations.

In the US market, the MSB license is issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Treasury Department, overseeing funds, crypto assets, and custody operations. The MSB license of SKHTU means its fund flows, identity verification (KYC), and anti-money laundering procedures are fully integrated into the US regulatory system.

SEC oversight represents a higher tier of compliance requirements. SKHTU has obtained an SEC license, ensuring its derivatives and RWA (real-world asset) security tokens comply with the disclosure and review standards of the Securities Act and Investment Company Act, providing institutional clients and global investors with a highly trusted compliance environment.

In Europe, the MiCA Act has become central to digital asset regulation. SKHTU, based on its European operational center, has built a multi-currency, multi-jurisdictional regulatory model, enabling complementary and coordinated US and EU regulatory systems. The platform partners with EU-authorized auditing agencies to conduct reserve verification, ensuring asset data is mutually recognized across regulatory frameworks and building a global asset trust system.

Brand spokesperson Anna Kowalski stated: “Compliance is not a constraint, but a necessary prerequisite for standardized development. SKHTU aims to keep every step within regulatory standards. Only when technology and institutions interface can financial innovation have lasting vitality.”

Through the MSB, SEC, and MiCA triple framework, SKHTU has established a “compliance hub” spanning the US and EU markets, forming a complete regulatory loop for investor protection. This model not only provides a solid foundation for the platform internationalization, but also offers a reference path for the institutionalization and standardization of global digital finance.



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