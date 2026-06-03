Stop & Shop Declares June 3rd As First-Ever National Chicken Salad Day

WAKEFIELD, R.I., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is inaugurating the first-ever National Chicken Salad Day on June 3 to celebrate the dish believed to have originated in 1863 at a deli in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Chicken salad remains a staple in Stop & Shop’s delis, where it’s made fresh daily with rotisserie chicken, just the right amount of creamy Hellmann’s mayo, crisp celery, and flavorful seasoning that makes it a favorite among local customers.

To celebrate, Stop & Shop is launching a statewide Rhode Island “Originals” Tour to honor the hard-working people of Rhode Island - and to pay homage to the Ocean State's famously distinct culinary culture. The home of stuffies, johnnycakes, pizza strips, hot wieners, and coffee milk can officially add chicken salad to the list of local specialties.

Stop & Shop is sending its community truck to deliver fresh, deli-made rotisserie chicken salad sandwiches to essential workforces across the state. The “Rhode” Tour is planning several major community appreciation stops throughout the day, including:

Washington Bridge Construction Staging Site: The Stop & Shop crew is providing fuel to the essential workers keeping this critical infrastructure project moving forward.

The Stop & Shop crew is providing fuel to the essential workers keeping this critical infrastructure project moving forward. Providence Public Safety Complex: Stop & Shop is recognizing the daily bravery and actions of first responders tasked with protecting our largest city.

Stop & Shop is recognizing the daily bravery and actions of first responders tasked with protecting our largest city. Confreda Greenhouses & Farms: The team is saying thanks to a local farm that Stop & Shop partners with for fresh, homegrown produce sold in its stores.

The team is saying thanks to a local farm that Stop & Shop partners with for fresh, homegrown produce sold in its stores. South Kingstown Town Hall: In a special ceremony, Stop & Shop will present the town with a commemorative plaque officially marking the town’s Wakefield neighborhood as the historic birthplace of modern-day chicken salad.

This date of June 3rd was thoughtfully selected as National Chicken Salad Day because it is the day after National Rotisserie Chicken Day, highlighting the delicious transformation that gives rotisserie chicken a second life as fresh, flavorful chicken salad.

"We’re excited to add something fun to recognize the state’s unique culinary history, and to establish an official day that recognizes its role as the birthplace of modern chicken salad," said Vinod Israni, District Director for Stop & Shop and a Rhode Island resident. "June 3rd is about more than celebrating a sandwich. It’s also a chance to thank our local suppliers, first responders, and the infrastructure crews who keep Rhode Island running."

"I think we offer the world's best chicken salad, though I encourage our local customers to try it for themselves and see," said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop, and chicken salad enthusiast.

Consumers are encouraged to celebrate National Chicken Salad Day by visiting their local Stop & Shop to pick up fresh-made rotisserie chicken salad from the deli, customizing it on a sandwich, salad, or just eating straight from the container (no judgement there!), and sharing photos on social media using #NationalChickenSaladDay.

Fun Facts About Chicken Salad

Salads are one of the fastest-growing lunch categories. Chicken salad uniquely sits in the middle of all three major lunch behaviors: Salad Sandwich filling Ready-to-eat convenience meal

21% of consumers report eating meat-based salads for lunch at home.

Chicken-focused restaurant concepts continue expanding because of broad consumer demand.

Nearly 27% of U.S. restaurants feature chicken salad on menus according to menu trend tracking data

To find your local Stop & Shop store, visit Stopandshop.com/store-locator.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Contact

media@stopandshop.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da341224-4854-47d0-a28c-d9b7114a897d