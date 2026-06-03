Cherry Bekaert Selects Fieldguide as Strategic AI Partner to Modernize Audit and Advisory Delivery

One of the largest deployments of agentic AI in audit and advisory to date, signaling a shift from point tools to platform-driven operating models across the profession

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the leading AI-native platform for audit and advisory, today announced that Cherry Bekaert , a top 20 accounting and advisory firm, has selected Fieldguide as its strategic AI partner for financial audit. Building on an existing deployment within Cherry Bekaert's Risk and Cybersecurity practice, the expanded agreement consolidates audit and advisory engagement delivery across Financial Audit, Internal Audit, and SOC onto a single AI-native platform, marking one of the most expansive commitments to agentic AI in the profession to date.

Cherry Bekaert will centralize planning, testing, review, and reporting on Fieldguide across its Financial Audit, Internal Audit, and SOC practices, with a roadmap to extend further. Open APIs allow Fieldguide to integrate with the Firm's broader innovation infrastructure, supporting Cherry Bekaert's enterprise transformation agenda.

"Modernizing how audits are performed is core to our strategy, and Fieldguide gives us the platform to bring that vision firm-wide," said John Jobe, Assurance Services Leader and CEO at Cherry Bekaert LLP. "Our hands-on experience with Fieldguide in Risk and Cybersecurity gave us real confidence in the platform at scale. Expanding across audit and advisory services enhances how our teams collaborate, strengthens our ability to serve as trusted advisors to our clients, and sharpens our competitive positioning in advancing the use of AI."

Fieldguide embeds professional-grade Field Agents across the engagement lifecycle, with full human oversight. Purpose-built for regulated environments, the platform enforces consistent application of firm methodology and provides end-to-end traceability. As the first audit and advisory platform to earn AIUC-1 certification for agentic AI and to achieve ISO 42001 certification , Fieldguide meets the governance and trust standards required as the profession moves from experimentation to enterprise deployment.

"The talent math doesn't get better. The operating model has to," said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. "With private capital pressing firms for credible AI strategies and the CPA pipeline at a 17-year low, leading firms are making foundational choices about how they operate, moving beyond point tools to firm-wide models where humans and agentic AI work together on every engagement. Cherry Bekaert is among the clearest examples to date of a top firm making that shift at scale."

As more firms make foundational choices about AI, partnerships like this one are emerging as the blueprint for how audit and advisory will be reshaped over the coming decade.

About Cherry Bekaert

"Cherry Bekaert” is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC provide professional services. Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure .

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X or Instagram .

© 2026 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead. As the first audit and advisory platform to earn AIUC-1 certification for agentic AI and ISO 42001 certified, Fieldguide is committed to the highest standards of AI governance, security, and trust.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

Cherry Bekaert Media Contact

Molly Kusilka

molly.kusilka@cbh.com