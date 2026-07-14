Grant Thornton Advisors Partners with Fieldguide to Power Next-Generation Risk and Controls Services with Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the AI-native platform transforming advisory and audit services through human-AI collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors), one of America’s leading providers of advisory and tax services. As organizations navigate increasing regulatory complexity and the need for more timely insights, the firms are working together to modernize the delivery of key risk and compliance services.

Through this partnership, Fieldguide’s agentic platform will serve as the technology foundation behind CompliAI , Grant Thornton Advisors’ AI-enabled controls and risk assessment tool, as well as the firm’s additional risk and controls solutions. Fieldguide’s technology will support service delivery across the U.S. Advisory practice and underpin Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance, fraud risk, and other risk advisory engagements.

Powered by Fieldguide, CompliAI embeds AI agents directly into the core of engagement execution, allowing Grant Thornton Advisors’ professionals to automate high-volume, repeatable work while maintaining full human oversight, auditability, and professional judgment. In turn, clients will benefit from improved efficiency, enhanced transparency, and quicker insights into their risk and compliance activities.

The partnership also reflects a shared belief that the future of advisory services is built on human expertise and AI working together. By combining Grant Thornton Advisors’ deep acumen and methodologies with Fieldguide’s professional-grade AI agents, the firms are redefining and modernizing the delivery of regulated, judgment-intensive work at scale — helping clients navigate increasing complexity while maintaining trust.

“Grant Thornton Advisors has a long history of investing ahead of the curve to better serve our clients,” said Tony Buffomante, national managing partner of Cyber and Risk services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. “Our work with Fieldguide builds on that foundation. By embedding AI into our risk and controls work, we can drive greater consistency and transparency while freeing our teams to focus on higher-value judgment and insights. The result is more efficient, high-quality outcomes, and stronger trust in the process.”

“Grant Thornton Advisors is demonstrating what it means to lead in the next AI-driven era of the profession,” said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. “They’re not experimenting with AI at the edges; they’re embedding the technology into the core of how work gets done. Together, we’re offering a solution where human judgment and AI agents collaborate to deliver higher-quality outcomes, greater capacity, and a more sustainable future for advisory services.”

The partnership builds on the two organizations’ broader, multi-year collaboration. Today’s announcement marks an expansion of Fieldguide’s role across Grant Thornton Advisors’ SOX compliance and risk offerings, with plans to extend into additional service lines and geographies over time, further enhancing how Grant Thornton Advisors supports clients across evolving regulatory and risk environments.

Grant Thornton Advisors joins a growing group of leading firms using Fieldguide as a platform for transformation, leveraging agentic AI to modernize engagement delivery while upholding the rigor, security, and trust the profession demands.

To learn more about Fieldguide and Grant Thornton Advisors’ service offering, visit https://www.fieldguide.io/ and https://www.grantthornton.com/services/advisory-services/risk-advisory/compliai .

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is trusted by leading firms and the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards, as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

About Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Grant Thornton Advisors LLC provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services. It is one of two specialized entities known collectively as Grant Thornton in the US, alongside Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Grant Thornton LLP is a CPA firm, while Grant Thornton Advisors LLC is not.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

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