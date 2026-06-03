First Orion Expands INFORM® Branded Calling to Help Meet Customer Demand

Flexible billing, streamlined onboarding, and advanced analytics simplify branded calling for businesses of any size

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication solutions, today announced expanded INFORM® Branded Calling capabilities through its self-service Customer Portal, making it easier for businesses of any size to onboard, deploy, and manage branded calling programs.

The expanded capabilities streamline the deployment of branded calling by eliminating manual contracting and simplifying onboarding and program management. Through First Orion’s Customer Portal, businesses select a plan, create an account, submit business information, and configure branded call displays with up to 32 characters, including business name and reason for calling, across all major U.S. carrier networks.

Designed to improve accessibility and accelerate deployment, the portal enables businesses to configure branded calling programs in as little as 10 minutes. Once vetted and approved, organizations can quickly begin customizing their display name on outbound calls through the centralized portal.

"Both enterprises and small businesses want communications solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and flexible enough to scale with their operations," said Bryan (BK) Smith, Head of Self-Serve Solutions of First Orion. " Our expanded Portal capabilities create a streamlined onboarding experience and give organizations of any size a more efficient way to launch and manage branded calling."

Extended capabilities available through the Customer Portal include:

Self-service onboarding : Guided setup allows businesses to create accounts, estimate call volume, and launch branded calling programs through a streamlined onboarding experience.



: Guided setup allows businesses to create accounts, estimate call volume, and launch branded calling programs through a streamlined onboarding experience. Centralized program management : Organizations can assign business administrators to manage campaigns, reporting, analytics, and branding configurations from a single portal.



: Organizations can assign business administrators to manage campaigns, reporting, analytics, and branding configurations from a single portal. Flexible billing options : First Orion supports businesses with variable call volumes, including enterprise pricing models without usage caps.



: First Orion supports businesses with variable call volumes, including enterprise pricing models without usage caps. Analytics and reporting: INFORM’s Standard and Advanced Analytics provide visibility into branded call performance through metrics including answer rate, engagement rate, decline rate, talk rate, success rate, and contact rate. Businesses can also customize success indicators and access dynamic dashboards to measure and optimize communications performance.



About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications™, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com