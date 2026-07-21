First Orion Launched Mobile Originated Branded Calling with T-Mobile

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Orion announced the launch of Mobile Originated Branded Calling (MOBC) with T-Mobile. Through this industry-first wireless provider deployment, business customers can now initiate authenticated branded calls directly from mobile devices, displaying verified brand information, including business name, logo, call reason, and a preferred callback number on supported customer devices.

The launch marks a significant evolution in branded calling by extending capabilities beyond traditional contact center environments to mobile employees in the field. With MOBC, T-Mobile business customers can enhance outbound engagement, increase answer rates, and strengthen customer trust by presenting verified brand identity and clear call context at the moment the call is received.

MOBC includes three integrated branded calling solutions designed to improve the outbound call experience:

Business Number ID (BNID), which displays a designated preferred callback number for outbound calls to both T-Mobile and non-T-Mobile subscribers.

INFORM ® with Authentication, which displays an authenticated business name or calling department.

with Authentication, which displays an authenticated business name or calling department. INFORM with Logo, which adds an authenticated business logo and optional call reason to create a richer, more recognizable branded experience.





Eligible T-Mobile business customers enroll through their branded calling partner, First Orion. Once approved, businesses designate their approved business names, callback numbers, logos, and optional call reasons. Outbound calls placed from authorized mobile lines display branded information on supported devices, while callback routing connects return calls to a centralized business number rather than individual employee lines. The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing mobile operations with minimal disruption.

Key Benefits of MOBC

Businesses can activate MOBC as part of their mobile communication strategy, helping to deliver measurable improvements in engagement and brand trust. Benefits include:

Increased answer rates driven by authenticated, recognizable branding.

Improved customer confidence through verified business name, logo and displayed call intent.

Protection of employee mobile numbers through preferred callback routing.

Cross network reach with branded display capabilities.

Industry-leading innovation as the first wireless provider-enabled mobile-originated branded calling solution.





“This collaboration represents a major step forward for branded communications,” said Julie Fowler, Vice President, Sales Engineering & Strategic Initiatives, at First Orion. “By enabling branded calling directly from mobile devices, First Orion and T-Mobile are helping businesses to build trust and improve engagement with customers, as well as protect the integrity of every outbound call.”

Mobile Originated Branded Calling is now available to eligible T-Mobile business customers in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with broader expansion planned throughout the year.

Customers can learn more at https://portal.firstorion.com/app/landing#/tfbcustomers.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion restores trust and transparency to the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. Its branded communication solutions help improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. First Orion partners with leading enterprises and carriers worldwide. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com