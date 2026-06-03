TransUnion Expands TruIQ™ Data Enrichment on Snowflake AI Data Cloud to Power Prescreen Credit Marketing Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced an expansion of TruIQ™ Data Enrichment on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to support prescreen credit marketing campaigns, building on the solution’s existing analytics capabilities.

With these enhancements, customers can now securely access, link and activate TransUnion credit data directly within their Snowflake environment to move from insight to prescreen marketing execution without data movement. TransUnion announced the news at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26.

Customers can leverage TruIQ Data Enrichment on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to reduce the time required to activate prescreen campaigns from weeks or months to days, while maintaining control over data governance and minimizing data movement.

“For the past two years, TransUnion and Snowflake have helped customers inform business decisions and drive innovation by securely linking first-party and third-party data to TransUnion’s trusted identity spine,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer at TransUnion. “By extending these capabilities to prescreen credit marketing, we’re enabling customers to access and activate enriched, identity-linked data faster so they can build, personalize and measure prescreen campaigns at scale.”

With this capability, customers can use TruIQ Data Enrichment to go beyond current analytics use cases such as credit risk modeling, lost sales analysis and fair lending analysis. They can now use TruIQ Data Enrichment across key credit marketing workflows, including audience segmentation and selection, offer personalization, re-engagement and campaign performance measurement.

“Building applications that run natively in Snowflake allows customers to act on data faster and with greater confidence,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “Enhancements like this give customers flexibility in how they securely apply trusted data to drive prescreen marketing and growth.”

Snowflake users are already achieving measurable results with TruIQ Data Enrichment. For a top 10 U.S. bank, the solution delivered a 93% reduction in data access time, cutting the traditional 720+ hour process down to 48 hours. A major credit card issuer reduced time to insight by 85%, moving from two weeks to two days, while a credit and FinTech lending platform compressed a traditional three-month connected-data process into moments using on-demand data access and secure linking capabilities.

To learn more about TruIQ Data Enrichment, click here .

Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments, we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk, and advanced analytics. This creates opportunities for consumers and businesses to transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Phone 312-972-6646



