Navy Awards SAIC $50.6M Torpedo Defense Services Task Order

RESTON, Va., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a follow-on $50.6 million task order from the U.S. Navy’s leader in Torpedo Defense (TD) – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport, RI – to continue the company’s work of providing critical torpedo defense system design, modernization, and sustainment services. This contract builds on SAIC’s two decades long legacy of proven collaboration with the Navy and success in advancing technology capabilities of the most sophisticated torpedo defense systems.

SAIC will leverage its advanced digital engineering capabilities to revolutionize the Navy’s TD systems by streamlining the design conceptualization, prototyping, and fabrication processes of hardware and software. This approach will integrate cutting-edge modeling simulation (SIM) and stimulation (STIM) – enabling more robust system analyses, data-driven insights, and seamless cybersecurity implementation. These advancements will ensure that upgraded TD systems achieve new levels of operational effectiveness to enhance vessel survivability and empower the Navy to maintain superior mission success in evolving maritime threat environments.

The company will support critical NUWC TD systems such as AN/SLQ-25 Torpedo Countermeasures Transmitting Set (commonly known as “Nixie”), Acoustic Device Countermeasures (ADCs), MK 58 Compact Rapid Attack Weapon (CRAW), EX 2 Torpedo Warning System, Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS), as well as emergent technologies and intelligence projects for Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) that guide upgrades to the TD systems.

“SAIC’s long-standing partnership with the Navy and NUWC is built on trust, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the mission;” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Army Navy Business Group. “This award reflects the Navy’s confidence in our team’s continued ability to deliver the modern torpedo defense systems needed to protect our fleet and outpace emerging threats. We are proud to continue supporting NUWC Code 85 with the engineering rigor, innovation, and agility required to ensure our warfighters remain safe, informed, and ready.”

The follow-on task order supports key NUWC Code 85 program offices such as Undersea Warfare Systems Program Office (PEO-UWS PMS415), International Fleet Support Program Office (PMS326), Office of Naval Research (ONR), and Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), among others.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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