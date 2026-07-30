SAIC Awarded New $70M Task Order for DoW Radar Engineering and Technical Support Services

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a new $70 million task order by the U.S. Navy to provide advanced technical skills, analysis, engineering studies, modeling, and simulation of radar systems to the Radar Technologies Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division.

Under this award, SAIC will deliver full lifecycle development and sustainment for mission-ready radar, radio frequency (RF), and microwave (MW) systems across surface, air, and maritime domains. This entails handling the design, engineering support, configuration management, and overall technical services to provide real-time object detection, tracking, and characterization for warfighters in domestic and international locations. Advanced radar capabilities allow for better update rates, longer range detection, improved electronic protection techniques, and fire control quality tracking, furthering the Navy’s operational advantage in complex environments.

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“This award underscores SAIC’s long-standing dedication to equipping the U.S. Navy with advanced radar and electronic warfare capabilities that enhance its operational superiority,” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Army Navy Business Group. “By leveraging our extensive technical expertise and a track record of successful execution, we deliver cutting-edge software techniques and engineering expertise which allows radar systems to excel in real-world conditions, ensuring reliable performance and scalability across a wide range of mission requirements."

SAIC will support a broad portfolio of radar and defense systems for NSWC Crane, including SPS-48E/49 search radars, SPQ-9B multi-function radar, SPS-67 surface search and navigation radar, MK-99 Fire Control System, SPY-1 and SPY-6 AEGIS systems, and G/ATOR. This tasking allows SAIC to enhance system performance, improve lifecycle sustainment, and drive development of next-generation capabilities. The effort includes close collaboration with Navy partners to ensure systems are designed, tested, and refined to meet real mission conditions – reducing risk and accelerating delivery to operational environments.

This award builds on SAIC’s proven experience supporting advanced radar, RF, and MW, and clutter defeat technologies, and reinforces the company’s role as a radar center of excellence – delivering vital solutions that strengthen the Navy’s operational capabilities. The work aligns with the Navy’s focus on accelerating capability delivery, scaling production, and integrating systems across the mission to meet evolving demands. The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order includes a one-year base period with four one-year option periods, for a total potential duration of five years.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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