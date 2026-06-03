Cavitation Technologies, Inc to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), based in CHATSWORTH, CA, a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced that Neil Voloshin, Chief Executive Officer of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026.

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 12pm - 12:30pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 4, 5, 8, 9 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Received an all-cash acquisition LOI (April 1, 2026): Cavitation Technologies received a Letter of Intent from European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l. (EGS), a Luxembourg-based firm, to acquire 100% of the Company and its affiliate Alchemy Beverages Inc., at a strategic valuation of approximately $40–$42 million, or approximately $0.13 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Cavitation Technologies received a Letter of Intent from European Guarantee Services S.à.r.l. (EGS), a Luxembourg-based firm, to acquire 100% of the Company and its affiliate Alchemy Beverages Inc., at or approximately $0.13 per share on a fully diluted basis. Nano Reactor® for oil & gas produced water: CVAT’s Nano Reactor® systems are designed as scalable, flow-through solutions with capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM). In oil & gas, the technology is designed to support frack and produced water treatment by helping reduce contaminants, accelerate separation, lower turbidity, and reduce chemical usage, with modular deployment options for industrial applications.

CVAT’s Nano Reactor® systems are designed as scalable, flow-through solutions with capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM). In oil & gas, the technology is designed to support frack and produced water treatment by helping reduce contaminants, accelerate separation, lower turbidity, and reduce chemical usage, with modular deployment options for industrial applications. Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology: CVAT’s Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology represents a recent advancement in water treatment. Currently operating at 20 GPM and scalable to larger flow rates, the technology is designed to eliminate microorganisms, break down organic and inorganic compounds, and support chemical-free treatment for applications including industrial water treatment, PFAS remediation, agriculture, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and immersion fluid regeneration for data center and AI cooling infrastructure.

CVAT’s Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology represents a recent advancement in water treatment. Currently operating at 20 GPM and scalable to larger flow rates, the technology is designed to eliminate microorganisms, break down organic and inorganic compounds, and support chemical-free treatment for applications including industrial water treatment, PFAS remediation, agriculture, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and immersion fluid regeneration for data center and AI cooling infrastructure. Alchemy Beverages Inc. / Barmuze® : CVAT owns approximately 20% of Alchemy Beverages Inc., a beverage innovation company developing products for the alcoholic beverage market. Its flagship product, Barmuze®, is a patented smart kitchen appliance designed to reduce hangovers, enhance the taste, smoothness, and overall quality of spirits and wines. Barmuze® brings CVAT’s fluid-processing technology into the consumer beverage category, creating a separate commercialization pathway beyond industrial water and fluid treatment.



About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) is an ESG-focused technology company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nanotechnology systems for fluid-processing applications worldwide. The Company develops proprietary solutions that help industrial and consumer markets improve efficiency, reduce chemical usage, lower operating costs, and support more sustainable processes.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

10019 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311 USA

Phone: 818-718-0905

Email: oksana@ctinanotech.com

Website: www.cvatinfo.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com