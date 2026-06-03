Reckoner Capital Management Appoints Shirley Cheng as Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management, a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, announced today that the firm has appointed Shirley Cheng as Managing Director to lead the firm’s Commercial Real Estate (CRE) strategy.

Cheng will focus on commercial real estate investments that complement Reckoner’s current alternative credit strategies. She brings over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate investment management across the capital stack.

“We’ve always viewed CRE as a core credit strategy, and now we have an experienced professional in the space who can better position us to seek attractive risk-adjusted yields for our investors,” said John Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Reckoner Capital Management. “Our investment team has CRE experience that precedes the founding of Reckoner; however, we were seeking a leader in the CRE space with an established track record and deep underwriting capability, and Shirley brings that to the table.”

Cheng joins Reckoner from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she served as an Executive Director, running a multibillion-dollar book of CRE assets. In this role, she managed exposure and sector allocation decisions across structured product portfolios, developed proprietary credit models, and led underwriting and property-level due diligence for new investments. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Cheng served as Head of Structured Real Estate Debt at Genworth Financial. She also previously worked at Nuveen Real Estate, Deloitte, and UBS.

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. We are dedicated to delivering superior investment performance to institutional and retail clients by creating bespoke, innovative solutions and products that are directly aligned with their objectives. Leveraging our vast experience, expertise, and relationships, we bring highly differentiated alternative credit investments to Wall Street and Main Street, which has traditionally had limited access to this asset class. We are employee-owned and partnered with RedBird Capital Partners, a $14 billion private equity firm. To learn more, please visit www.reckoner.com.

Media Contact:

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles

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tross@finprofiles.com

