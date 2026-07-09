Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF (RAAA) Outperforms Benchmark and Peer Group in First Full Year

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management, a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced the one-year anniversary of the Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF (RAAA).

Launched on July 9, 2025, RAAA was the first AAA CLO ETF which is designed to boost yields by deploying leverage. The actively managed fund invests in a diversified portfolio of AAA-rated CLO bonds and seeks to deliver current income through monthly distributions, with leverage limited to 50% of the portfolio.

As the CLO ETF space continues to grow – recently surpassing $45 billion in AUM1 – RAAA has become an attractive option for investors seeking differentiated returns among AAA CLO ETF offerings.

Since its launch July 9, 2025 through June 30, 2026, RAAA returned 5.29% on an NAV basis and 5.48% on a market price basis, compared with 4.99% for the fund’s benchmark, the J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index, during the same period. In the first half of 2026, RAAA outperformed all U.S.-listed AAA CLO ETFs based on total return, delivering 2.54% on an NAV basis and 2.73% on a market price basis.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Click here for fact sheet.

“There has been tremendous growth in the CLO ETF market, increasing the need for innovation, flexibility, and differentiation,” said John Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Reckoner. “We launched RAAA one year ago to give investors accessible exposure to AAA CLOs that offer capital preservation seeking enhanced yield using leverage. The fund’s performance over the past year reflects our innovative approach to portfolio management, our data-driven fund selection process, and our real-time market intelligence.”

In addition to RAAA, Reckoner has introduced the actively managed Reckoner BBB-B CLO ETF (RCLO) along with a complimentary suite of ETFs that offers investors reinvesting options for both AAA and BBB CLOs – the Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Reinvesting ETF (RAAR) and the Reckoner BBB-B CLO Reinvesting ETF (RCLR).

“We have focused our CLO strategy on identifying and structuring investments that add value to investors,” said Kim. “Advisors and individual investors have more access to this highly diversified asset class than ever before, yet CLO ETFs still represent a small portion of the overall $1.4 trillion CLO market1. Our goal is to help make CLOs a more accessible source of consistent, floating-rate income for diversified portfolios.”

RAAA is managed by John Kim, Tim Wickstrom, and Jared Finsterbusch. To learn more about RAAA, please visit www.reckoner.com/raaa.

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. The firm combines deep credit investing experience, structuring capabilities and longstanding market relationships to source, structure, and manage differentiated opportunities across structured credit and asset-backed markets. Reckoner is focused on delivering strong risk-adjusted performance through investment solutions tailored to each client’s objectives. The firm is employee-owned and backed by RedBird Capital Partners, a $14 billion global private investment firm.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (212) 597-2500 or visit the Fund’s website at www.reckoner.com/raaa/.

Important Disclosures

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. A prospectus and a summary prospectus which contains this and other information about each fund may be obtained by visiting https://funds.reckoner.com/assets/pdfs/RAAA-RCLO-Prospectus.pdf and https://funds.reckoner.com/assets/pdfs/ReinvestingETFs-Prospectus.pdf. The prospectus and the summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Collateralized Loan Obligations (“CLOs”) are structured products that issue different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, which are backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade corporate loans. Investments in CLOs presents risks similar to those of other credit investments, including interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, prepayment risk, and the risk of defaults of the underlying assets.

Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF and Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Reinvesting ETF are different from most funds in that each seeks leveraged returns, which makes it riskier than funds that do not use leverage. Periods of higher market volatility may affect each fund’s return more than the returns of funds that do not use leverage. Accordingly, each fund may not be suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking leveraged investment results. Shareholders should actively manage and monitor their investments.

J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index is designed to track the performance of AAA-rated tranches of the broadly-syndicated, arbitrage US CLO debt in the flagship J.P. Morgan CLO (“CLOIE”) Index. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but J.P. Morgan does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The Index is used with permission. The Index may not be copied, used, or distributed without J.P. Morgan’s prior written approval. Copyright 2026, JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

Affiliate risk is noted since certain of the fund invests all of its assets in an affiliated fund which is advised by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally receive fees for managing those affiliated funds, in addition to the fees paid to the Adviser by the respective fund. In addition, the Adviser may have a conflict of interest when making investment decisions for each of the funds, including with respect to the intended income and dividend distribution schedules for the fund.

Distributor: Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Media Contact

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles

(US+) 1-310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

1 Bank of America Global Research, “CLO Factbook,” 5/29/2026