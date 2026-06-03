FIVE IRON GOLF CELEBRATES FATHER'S DAY WITH EXPERIENCES FOR EVERY TYPE OF GOLF DAD

New York, NY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment known for its expert instruction, Callaway Tour Fitting , competitive leagues and tournaments, and tour-level simulator technology, is encouraging families to celebrate Father's Day with experiences centered around the game more Americans are playing than ever before.

According to the National Golf Foundation , a record 47.2 million Americans engaged with golf in 2025 through on-course and off-course participation, underscoring the sport's continued growth and cultural relevance. As the game continues to evolve, golfers are increasingly investing in lessons, club fitting, leagues, tournaments, and shared experiences that help them improve, compete, and spend time with family and friends.

This Father's Day, Five Iron Golf is highlighting a variety of golf experiences designed for players of all skill levels, including gift cards, coach-led instruction, Callaway Tour Fittings, leagues, tournaments, simulator play, and food and beverage experiences that can be enjoyed together throughout Father's Day weekend.

"The best Father's Day gifts aren't always things," said Mike Doyle, Co-Founder and Chief Golf Officer of Five Iron Golf. "For many golfers, it's a lesson that helps them finally break a scoring barrier, a club fitting that gives them confidence in their equipment, or simply an opportunity to spend a few hours playing with family and friends. The game creates memories, and that's what makes golf experiences so meaningful."

For families looking for an easy Father's Day gift, Five Iron Golf gift cards can be redeemed for simulator play, lessons, food and beverage, club fittings, leagues, tournaments, and more. The company is also offering a special $99 60-minute golf lesson with one of its expert coaches, designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve their game and build confidence heading into the summer season.

Five Father's Day Experiences Golf Dads Actually Want

A Five Iron Gift Card

Give dad the flexibility to choose his own golf experience, whether that's simulator play, lessons, food and beverage, club fitting, tournament entry, league play, or membership perks.

A Golf Lesson

Whether he's trying to break 100, gain distance, or simply enjoy the game more, instruction remains one of the fastest ways to improve. Five Iron's Father's Day offer includes a 60-minute lesson for $99 with one of its expert coaches.

A Professional Club Fitting

Five Iron's coach-led Callaway Tour Fitting experience combines expert guidance with Trackman technology to help golfers find equipment tailored to their swing and playing style.

Leagues, Tournaments & Competitive Play

For dads who enjoy competition, Five Iron offers much more than a traditional weekly league. Players can compete in leagues , nationwide tournaments, and monthly challenges, including the Five Iron Tournament Series featuring Closest-to-the-Pin competitions on iconic holes from around the world. Competitors have the opportunity to earn prizes, bragging rights, and golf travel experiences, including trips to premier golf destinations such as Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

A Golf Experience to Share

Whether it's playing iconic courses, taking on challenges and games, enjoying great food and drinks, or simply spending quality time together, Five Iron makes it easy for golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy the game together.

With locations across the United States and around the world, Five Iron Golf has become a destination for golfers and non-golfers alike, combining serious golf development, expert instruction, club fitting, leagues, tournaments, premium food and beverage offerings, and immersive entertainment experiences under one roof.

Families can purchase gift cards, book the special $99 lesson offer, reserve simulator time, schedule a Callaway Tour Fitting, register for tournaments, or explore membership options at FiveIronGolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 7 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .







Attachments