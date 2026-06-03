project44 Appoints Michelle Brunak as Vice President of Product Management

CHICAGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced the appointment of Michelle Brunak as Vice President of Product Management. With more than 25 years of enterprise product leadership in supply chain technology, TMS, and agentic AI, Brunak will play a pivotal role in advancing project44's Movement platform and driving customer-focused innovation across global logistics.

Michelle joins project44 with a distinguished track record of building and scaling category-defining supply chain products. Most recently, she served as Corporate Vice President of Product Management and General Manager of Network at Blue Yonder, where she helped lead the transformation of the company into an AI-powered, multi-enterprise network and platform. She spearheaded the integration of an $839M acquisition into a unified Azure-based cloud ecosystem, launched GenAI and agentic solutions in partnership with AWS, Microsoft, and Snowflake, and scaled the network to $20M ARR within 12 months.

Prior to Blue Yonder, Michelle served as Vice President of Product Management at Infor Nexus for nearly eleven years, leading a global team of 135+ to drive the modernization of multi-modal, multi-enterprise SaaS solutions. Under her leadership, the platform reached $155M ARR by integrating physical and financial supply chains, IoT, and Control Tower capabilities. She supported major enterprise wins with Target, Cargill, Caterpillar, Medtronic, DHL, and Gap Inc. through a deep focus on TMS optimization, freight pay and audit, and network visibility.

Michelle's experience spans the full breadth of the supply chain technology landscape, including multi-modal TMS, digital twin, control tower, data-as-a-service, agentic AI architectures, and cloud-native platform modernization. She has managed global teams of 130+ and P&Ls exceeding $20M and has advised C-suite and board-level executives on AI strategy, M&A, and product-led growth.

Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44, said:

"Michelle brings an extraordinary combination of TMS depth, enterprise product leadership, and hands-on experience delivering AI at scale across the supply chain. Her ability to turn complex platform strategy into customer value is exactly what we need to push Movement to its next level. We're thrilled to have her on the team."

Michelle expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity:

"I'm excited to be joining project44 at a defining moment for the industry. It's perfectly positioned in the agentic era to create next-generation, world-class transportation planning and execution solutions, with decades of data powering intelligence globally, at a pace the industry has never seen before. The project44 team has the passion, talent, collaboration, agentic-first principles, and drive to elevate and energize the supply chain transportation industry, and I'm excited to be part of it. "

In her new role, Brunak will drive product strategy and roadmap development for the Movement platform, with a focus on AI-powered decision intelligence, customer value realization, and GTM execution. She will work closely with project44's engineering, data science, and sales teams to ensure the platform continues to deliver measurable impact for shippers and logistics service providers worldwide.

Learn more about project44's Decision Intelligence Platform at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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