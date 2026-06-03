Where Strategy Meets Execution: GTIA Unveils the ChannelCon 2026 Agenda

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) announced the agenda for ChannelCon 2026, the premier event where the IT channel comes together to connect, learn and move business forward.

Anchored by this year’s theme, “The Channel Effect,” the agenda highlights the power of a single connection, idea or decision to create far-reaching impact across careers, companies and the global technology ecosystem. More than just a conference, ChannelCon 2026 serves as an inflection point, equipping attendees with the insights, tools and perspective they need to act as catalysts for growth, where individual success multiplies into industry-wide momentum.

ChannelCon 2026 will bring together the full IT ecosystem, including IT service providers (ITSPs), vendors, distributors and consultants, for peer-to-peer connection and real-world strategies. From AI and cybersecurity to sales, leadership and workforce transformation, attendees will leave with practical strategies, stronger relationships and clear next steps they can execute immediately.

“ChannelCon is where the IT channel community connects like no other place. This year, we're delivering more. More depth, more relevance, more practical insights that can be applied the moment attendees return to their businesses,” said Dan Wensley, CEO, GTIA.

The Conversations Defining What Comes Next

With expanded programming and a strong lineup of industry voices, ChannelCon 2026 will spotlight the ideas, challenges and opportunities defining the future of the channel.

A featured session, Channel Visionaries Power Panel, will bring together senior leaders from across the ecosystem to discuss how they are adapting to change, where they are investing, and what’s ahead for the industry. The panel will be moderated by Carolyn April, VP of Research & Market Intelligence, GTIA and panelists include:



Manny Rivelo , CEO, ConnectWise

, CEO, ConnectWise Craig Fulton , M&A Advisor, Evergreen Services Group

, M&A Advisor, Evergreen Services Group Jennifer Anaya , SVP, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro

, SVP, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro Jennifer Roy , CEO, Nucleus Networks

, CEO, Nucleus Networks Kirti Gavri, SVP, Head of Corporate Development, Thrive



By bringing together the full IT services ecosystem, ChannelCon creates opportunities for peer learning, partnerships and collaboration.

Five can’t-miss sessions include:

An Unforgettable Experience

ChannelCon 2026 will also feature keynote sessions from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and best-selling author Alex Banayan, offering perspectives on leadership, storytelling and breakthrough performance. The event will close with a signature celebration featuring entertainment from Royal Machines and surprise performances by iconic 1980s artists.

“ChannelCon gives me a chance to pressure-test what I've been hearing from vendors in webinars and sales calls,” said Corey Kirkendoll, President and CEO of 5K Technical Services. “I get to ask real questions in person and read the room on what's gaining traction versus what's just marketing. For me, the biggest value has always been validation and calibration. ChannelCon reminds me that I'm not out there alone. The peer conversations alone are worth the trip.”

ChannelCon 2026 will also introduce the inaugural GTIA Innovate Awards, recognizing member-driven solutions that deliver measurable business impact. This year’s program highlights AI innovations already in production, with finalists presenting live and winners selected through expert judging and peer voting.

ChannelCon 2026 will take place August 3–5 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Registration is open at https://channelcon.gtia.org/ and is free for GTIA members.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,600 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.