Six AI Innovators Advance to GTIA’s First Innovate Awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) announced the finalists for the inaugural GTIA Innovate Awards, recognizing member-driven AI solutions that deliver measurable business impact across the IT channel.

GTIA Innovate Awards highlight solutions currently in production, showcasing how channel companies use applied AI to address both real-world customer challenges and transform their own internal operations. Finalists for the inaugural GTIA Innovate Awards were selected by a panel of expert judges based on innovation, impact, and relevance to the channel. Each finalist will present live at GTIA ChannelCon 2026, where winners will be determined through a combination of judges’ scoring and attendee voting.

The 2026 GTIA Innovate Awards program features two categories: best customer-facing AI solution and best internal AI solution.

Delivering Real-World AI Impact for Customers

Focusing on how the IT channel delivers impactful AI results externally, finalists in the delivery of customer-facing AI solutions demonstrate how they are automating compliance processes, reducing manual reporting time, providing field technicians with instant, expert-level knowledge, and turning large-scale intelligence collection into efficient, actionable insights, for example. Finalists are:

Reimagining Internal Operations with AI

The finalists in the internal AI solutions category exemplify how channel organizations are integrating AI into their operations, automating hundreds of thousands of tasks, significantly decreasing service delivery times, enhancing data integrity, and fostering substantial business growth without corresponding increases in personnel. Finalists are:

“The Innovate Awards reflect a pivotal moment for the IT channel, where AI is no longer theoretical, it’s operational, it’s measurable, and it’s here,” said Kelly Ricker, Chief Operating Officer, GTIA. “These finalists prove that the IT channel doesn’t just adopt technology, it leads with it. I couldn’t be more proud of how these GTIA members are setting the pace.”

Winners of the GTIA Innovate Awards will be announced live at the ChannelCon 2026 Final Keynote on Wednesday, August 5. Each category winner will receive a $20,000 cash prize, the opportunity to present at a future ChannelCon, and a GTIA-produced digital showcase of their AI solution, amplified through GTIA promotional support and official winner designation to accelerate marketing, sales, and talent acquisition efforts.

About ChannelCon

ChannelCon 2026 will bring together the full IT ecosystem, including IT service providers (ITSPs), vendors, distributors and consultants, for peer-to-peer connection and real-world strategies. From AI and cybersecurity to sales, leadership, and workforce transformation, attendees will leave with practical strategies, stronger relationships, and clear next steps they can execute immediately.

ChannelCon 2026 will take place August 3–5 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Registration is open at https://channelcon.gtia.org/ and is free for GTIA members.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,600 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.