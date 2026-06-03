1Kosmos Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

ISELIN, N.J., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the 1Kosmos platform, which verifies user identity and enables phishing-resistant, passwordless access, is now available in AWS Marketplace . AWS Marketplace helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.





The 1Kosmos platform combines identity verification, digital identity wallets, and passwordless authentication into a single solution that binds access to a verified individual rather than a credential. This approach helps organizations prevent AI-driven identity impersonation, account takeover, and service desk fraud while delivering a seamless user experience across workforce, customer, and partner use cases. The platform supports high-assurance identity standards and is designed to integrate with existing identity infrastructure, enabling organizations to strengthen Zero Trust architectures without disrupting operations.

Key capabilities available through AWS Marketplace include:

Identity verification with document and biometric proofing

Phishing-resistant, passwordless multi-factor authentication

Digital identity wallets bound to verified individuals

Integration with existing IAM and Zero Trust infrastructure

Consolidated billing and streamlined procurement through AWS Marketplace



Organizations can now procure and deploy the 1Kosmos platform directly through AWS Marketplace, simplifying procurement with consolidated billing and enabling faster time-to-value for identity verification and passwordless authentication across their AWS environments.

“Identity has become the primary enterprise attack surface, especially as organizations adopt cloud services and AI-driven workflows,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “By making the 1Kosmos platform available in AWS Marketplace, we’re giving organizations a simpler way to deploy high-assurance identity verification and passwordless access that reduces risk while improving the user experience.”

The 1Kosmos platform is now available in AWS Marketplace at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=afbfe85e-1c0d-498c-a6e0-5fb0e18dd054#:~:text=About%201Kosmos,well%20as%20FIDO2%20for%20 . For more information on 1Kosmos and its platform, visit https://www.1kosmos.com .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

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