iQor to Highlight AI-Powered Customer Experience Solutions at CCW Las Vegas 2026

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, will exhibit at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2026 at Caesars Forum from June 22 to 25. As the world's largest customer contact event, CCW brings together more than 3,000 attendees from 500+ companies to explore the strategies, technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of customer experience.

Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ™ — iQor delivers scalable customer experience solutions that help brands drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. iQor will show how these pillars work together to help organizations look behind the curtain at the data, AI, and people driving measurable CX outcomes.

Client Fireside Chat: Behind the Curtain

On Wednesday, June 24 at 1:45 p.m. PT, Gail McLaughlin Toti, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, will moderate "Behind the Curtain: Built Around You, Delivered With You" in the CCW Innovation Theater. The session will feature American Home Shield in a live case study conversation to discuss how a collaborative partnership, operational expertise, and customer-focused design can deliver measurable CX outcomes.

Main Stage Keynote

Natalie Beckerman, EVP and Chief Business Officer, takes the CCW main stage on Thursday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Her fireside chat, drawn from her new book When Did You Stop Caring?, challenges CX leaders to reignite humanity with empathy and accountability in customer care. Beckerman will also be available for book signings at Booth #433 throughout the week.

BPO of the Year Finalist

iQor is proud to be a finalist for the CCW BPO of the Year Award. The awards gala takes place on Tuesday, June 23.

Revenue Roundtable

On Wednesday, June 24 from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. PT at the Caesars Forum Expo Level, iQor will host a luncheon roundtable for CX leaders featuring client perspectives on adopting AI, elevating customer care as a driver of revenue growth, and building high-performing BPO partnerships in practice Attendees can sign up here.

Experience What’s Real in CX

Throughout CCW Las Vegas, iQor will invite attendees to see what’s real in CX and harness the insights hiding in plain sight in customer interactions. At Booth #433, attendees can meet with iQor senior leaders, explore the infinityAiQ™ platform, and experience a live illusionist on Wednesday, June 24.

To reserve a spot at the Revenue Roundtable, visit the iQor CCW Las Vegas 2026 event page.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.