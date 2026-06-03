Miami, FLORIDA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a property manager in Weston noticed a musty smell lingering in a newly renovated office suite, she assumed it was the paint. It wasn't. A professional assessment turned up mold behind three walls — a common finding in South Florida's aging commercial stock, and exactly the kind of job that has kept FixMold's phones ringing well past capacity.

Team of FixMold Technicians on their weekly sit in, reviewing over the latest mold removal and air restoration procedures

The Miami-based company, which has operated across South Florida for over three decades under the Katz family, announced this month that it is actively expanding its certified workforce in Miami-Dade and Broward County. The move is a direct response to call volumes that have outpaced its current scheduling capacity — particularly in the commercial sector, where the company recently crossed 1,000 completed jobs.

A Perfect Environment for a Problem Nobody Wants

South Florida was always going to be challenging for indoor air quality. The combination of subtropical humidity, hurricane-season water intrusion, and decades of rapid construction has left a significant share of the region's residential and commercial building stock quietly compromised. What's changed in recent years is awareness — and with it, demand.

"People used to ignore the signs," said a FixMold technician who has worked in the region for over a decade. "Now they're calling before they even see anything. They smell something off, they've read something online, and they want answers."

That shift has hit Broward County particularly hard. The corridor stretching from Deerfield Beach down through Fort Lauderdale to Hollywood is dense with older condo stock, waterfront properties, and post-storm buildings that have seen repeated moisture exposure. FixMold's Broward volume has climbed steadily, and the new hires are focused largely there.

What the Expansion Actually Looks Like

The new staff are joining as licensed assessors and remediation technicians — roles that require state certification in Florida and, at FixMold, additional training in the company's proprietary protocols. That includes infrared thermal imaging to locate moisture hidden behind walls, HEPA containment systems, and the zero-VOC treatment methods the company uses on everything from high-rise condos in Miami to single-family homes in Weston.

The practical result for clients is faster scheduling. The company has offered 24/7 emergency response for years, but heavy booking windows have stretched timelines for non-emergency work. With the expanded team, FixMold expects to return to same-week availability across its full service area, which spans Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and several surrounding counties.

The company has also extended its free FaceTime consultation program — a remote evaluation option that lets property owners get a preliminary read on a situation before committing to an on-site visit. For commercial clients managing multiple properties, the tool has become a preferred first step.

The Commercial Side of the Business

FixMold's commercial practice has grown faster than the residential side in recent years. The firm works as a certified mold inspector across a wide range of property types — retail centers, multifamily developments, office buildings, and hospitality properties — and the work requires a different kind of coordination than a residential call. Schedules have to work around tenants. Remediation has to happen in phases. Clearance documentation has to meet insurance and compliance standards.

Crossing 1,000 commercial jobs is a milestone the team takes seriously, both as a measure of scale and as a signal of how normalized professional environmental services have become in the South Florida market. A few years ago, many commercial property managers would have patched a problem and moved on. Today, they're calling for thorough testing and evaluation before a lease is signed.

Miami's Market: Volume, Variety, and High Standards

In Miami, the challenge is variety. The company handles everything from luxury waterfront condos in Brickell and Coconut Grove to older residential stock in Hialeah and Little Havana. Each property type presents different moisture patterns, different construction challenges, and different expectations from the client.

FixMold's Miami operation — the company's longest-running market — is also its most reviewed. With over 1,000 verified ratings across platforms, the Miami team has built a reputation that generates a significant portion of its new inquiries through word of mouth and referral. The expansion doesn't change the Miami operation structurally; it just adds capacity to handle the volume that's been waiting.

"We've never had to manufacture demand here," the company noted. "South Florida creates it for us. We just have to make sure we can answer when people call."

FixMold Technicians are the gold standard in terms of mold specialists in miami

About FixMold

FixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, remediation, and prevention company, backed by over 35 years of expertise rooted in the Katz family legacy. Founded by the same family behind Miami Mold Specialist and Five Boro Mold Specialist, FixMold serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and surrounding counties. The company is state-licensed and accredited, and uses proprietary technologies including CO₂ dry ice chambers, infrared thermal imaging, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, and electrostatic disinfection — with 100% organic, VOC-free treatments safe for families and pets. FixMold offers same-day appointments, a 12-month warranty, a price-match guarantee, and 24/7 live concierge support, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Facebook, and the BBB. The company also offers FaceTime Mold Solutions, a complimentary virtual mold assessment service available statewide. For more information, visit fixmold.com or call (786) 882-1823. Want me to now draft full press releases for both Atlantic Metal Roofing and FixMold?

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info@fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168