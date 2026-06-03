The Hospitality Show Opens Registration for Industry Event Focused on Hotel Operations and Performance Optimization

MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is officially open for The Hospitality Show, taking place November 2–4, 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The Hospitality Show brings together hotel owners, operators, management companies, franchisees, and hospitality leaders for three days focused on operating hotels more efficiently and profitably.

“The Hospitality Show is the only event bringing together the entire hotel ecosystem with a dedicated focus on the business of operating hotels,” said Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, AHLA. “At a time of rapid change across hospitality, this has become one of the industry’s most important events for decision-makers looking to gain insights, build partnerships, and maximize hotel operations.”

The 2026 conference program will feature some of hospitality’s most influential leaders discussing the forces shaping the future of the industry — from brand-owner dynamics and labor pressures to new insights into guest expectations, case studies in operational excellence, best practices in implementing AI-powered technology, and experiential demand drivers.

Featured speakers on the Visionary Stage, hosting top industry leaders, include:

Chris Nassetta , President & CEO, Hilton, in conversation on leading a global hotel company through unprecedented industry change

, President & CEO, Hilton, in conversation on leading a global hotel company through unprecedented industry change Thom Geshay , President & CEO, Davidson Hospitality Group, providing a unique perspective on leading successful hotels while moderating the conversation with President & CEO, Hilton, Chris Nassetta

, President & CEO, Davidson Hospitality Group, providing a unique perspective on leading successful hotels while moderating the conversation with President & CEO, Hilton, Chris Nassetta Duncan Wardle , Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Disney Parks, sharing how hotels can use creativity, storytelling, and immersive experiences to transform guest engagement

, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Disney Parks, sharing how hotels can use creativity, storytelling, and immersive experiences to transform guest engagement Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Group Chief Strategy Officer of Accor, will share insights on how strategic partnerships are evolving beyond traditional sponsorships to help hospitality brands connect with new audiences and drive demand.

“The Hospitality Show was built for the people running hospitality every day,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality & Operational Real Estate, Questex. “As the industry continues to evolve rapidly, hospitality leaders are looking for smarter ways to optimize time, revenue, guest experience, operational efficiency, technology, and workforce strategy. The Hospitality Show brings those conversations, solutions, and connections together in one place.”

New for 2026, The Hospitality Show is introducing several onsite experience enhancements designed to help attendees navigate the event more efficiently and maximize their time onsite, including:

Six Solution-Driven Pavilions: Dedicated expo floor areas for Design, Food & Beverage, Commercial, Hospitality Services & Strategy, Technology, and Operations

Dedicated expo floor areas for Design, Food & Beverage, Commercial, Hospitality Services & Strategy, Technology, and Operations New Pavilion Lounges: Focused networking spaces designed for more intentional business conversations across key hospitality sectors

Focused networking spaces designed for more intentional business conversations across key hospitality sectors One Center Stage: A centralized stage bringing together the industry’s biggest operational trends, insights, and thought leadership sessions in one location



Featured 2026 sponsors include: 365 Retail Markets, Ace Parking, Actabl, Avendra International, Best Western International, Chobani, Cintas, Curve Hospitality, DIRECTV, Ecolab, Entegra, Ephoca, Foodbuy Hospitality, Guestworldwide, A Sysco Company, HD Supply, LG Electronics, L'Occitane, Nespresso Professional, Oracle, Plainscraft, Procter & Gamble Professional, Silverock Hospitality, Skechers, TPV-USA (Philips Professional), Transworld Services, Unilever, VSR Cloud Communications, and WorldVue Connect.

Best value registration rates are now open through July 6, 2026. For more information on how to sponsor or register, visit the hospitalityshow.com

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2026 takes place November 2-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Cetner in Miami, FL.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at ahla.com

Media Contacts: Sarah Belizaire Greg Cohen (646) 552-1118 (917) 714-8237 sarah.bb@bbcomms.global greg.cohen@bbcomms.global



