Registration Opens for Questex’s LDI 2026, Featuring Early Access to In-Depth LDInstitute™Training

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Live Design International (LDI) 2026, Questex’s must-attend annual event for global entertainment design and technology professionals. Taking place December 2-8, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, LDI will once again bring together the designers, programmers, engineers, technicians, production teams, manufacturers, and innovators shaping the future of live experiences.

This year's event is already gearing up to be one of the most exciting in LDI's history, with expanded professional development opportunities, hundreds of exhibitors, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, immersive experiences, and the industry's most comprehensive education program.

Early Access to LDInstitute™—A First for LDI

For the first time, attendees can also register early for the highly anticipated LDInstitute™ professional training courses. Many Institute courses feature limited hands-on enrollment and routinely sell out, making early registration the best way to guarantee access to these sought-after training opportunities.

With more than 75 expert-led training courses, many featuring limited hands-on enrollment that sells out each year, early registration gives attendees the best opportunity to secure a seat in some of the industry’s most in-demand technical training.

"LDI is where the live events industry comes together to discover new technology, sharpen skills, and build the relationships that move careers—and our industry—forward," said Marian Sandberg, Vice President and Brand Leader, LDI. "We're excited to open registration for LDI 2026 and give attendees early access to our Institute courses. These small-group training experiences provide unparalleled hands-on learning and consistently fill quickly, so we encourage attendees to secure their seats early."

Register for Industry-Leading LDInstitute™ Training

LDInstitute delivers intensive, hands-on education taught by respected industry professionals across lighting, networking, production technology, media servers, design, and live event systems.

Sessions include:

grandMA3 Beginner and grandMA3 Special Topics

ETC Eos and High End console Training

Setting Up, Testing, and Troubleshooting Lighting Control Systems and Networks

Vectorworks Training

Green Hippo and Pixera media server Training

Ethernet For Entertainment

Cutting-edge AI Training

Additional technical and professional development courses

The LDInnovation™ Conference Returns

The full LDInnovation™ Conference agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in August, featuring industry leaders, innovators, and practitioners exploring the trends, technologies, and creative ideas shaping the future of live events and entertainment production.

Register Early & Save: Super Early Bird Rates Through August 14

Attendees who register now can take advantage of Super Early Bird pricing through August 14, 2026, and secure the lowest available rates for LDI 2026 and reduced rates for LDInstitute Courses.

LDI 2026 will feature:

Hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in lighting, audio, video, projection, staging, automation, rigging, and immersive technologies

The LDInnovation™ Conference

75+ LDInstitute™ training courses

Live demonstrations

Networking events

Career development opportunities

Experiences celebrating the creativity and technology behind live entertainment



To register to attend LDI, click here. To view LDInstitute Courses, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner.

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About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/ . LDI takes place December 2-8, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.