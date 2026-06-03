Abingdon Health plc to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

MADISON, Wis., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abingdon Health, OTCQB: ABDXF, a leading contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the medtech space across human, animal and agricultural health; headquartered in York, England with US operations in Madison, Wisconsin; today announced that Dr Chris Hand, Executive Chair, and Tom Hayes, CFO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4th, 2026

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Group is a leading med-tech contract service provider offering its services to an international customer base.

The Group's CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) expertise offers lateral flow product development, regulatory strategy support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health has the internal capabilities to take lateral flow projects, in areas such as infectious disease and clinical testing, including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing, from initial concept through to routine manufacturing; from idea to commercial success.

Abingdon's regulatory services companies, Compliance Solutions (Life Sciences) and IVDeology, provide a broad range of regulatory services to the in vitro diagnostic and wider medical device industry, to support customers in bringing products to market across a range of territories including the USA, EU and the UK. Its consultancy services range from design, implementation and maintenance of quality management systems, preparation of technical files for regulatory approvals, part-time and interim management support, auditing both internal and external, management reviews and presentations, training and mentoring. The Company's subsidiary, Abingdon Analytical Ltd, offers analytical testing and performance evaluation to generate the required technical and data for regulatory approval for lateral flow and other in vitro diagnostic assays from its Doncaster, England facilities.

Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England with laboratories in Doncaster, England and laboratories and commercial offices in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Abingdon Health's brochures outlines the comprehensive support the Group can now provide to its international customers. For more information visit: www.abingdonhealth.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Abingdon Health

Chris Hand (Executive Chairman), Tom Hayes (CFO)

investors@abingdonhealth.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com