Supply Chain Companies Are Sitting on the Data Journalists Want

ATLANTA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, today released “You Have the Data: Use It. — What Journalists Want from Supply Chain PR in 2026,” an analysis of the Cision 2026 State of the Media Report and its specific implications for earned media programs in the freight and logistics sector.

The analysis draws on Cision's survey of 1,899 journalists across 19 global markets alongside LeadCoverage's own research, to document a gap that most supply chain PR programs are not measuring: the distance between what journalists say they need to cover a story and what the average freight company press release actually provides.

"A freight broker running 50,000 loads a month has continuous data on tender acceptance rates, lane rate volatility, and carrier capacity by region that no journalist can get from a wire service or an LLM," said Will Haraway, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LeadCoverage. "The Cision data presents an opportunity specific to supply chain, because no other industry produces this quality of verifiable, time-sensitive market data as a byproduct of daily operations; and the journalists who cover freight are always asking for it."

Cision’s survey revealed that forty-seven percent of surveyed journalists said they want more data and research from PR professionals, the top response in the category, ahead of embargoed access, expert availability, and press releases. Thirty-three percent cited credible data as a direct pitch engagement driver. Seventy-two percent say fewer than a quarter of the pitches they receive are relevant to what they cover. Eighty-two percent say irrelevance is the first and only reason they delete a pitch without reading it.

The analysis connects the Cision journalist data to buyer behavior research through the Muck Rack Generative Pulse findings, which analyzed more than one million links cited across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity and found that earned media accounts for 25 percent of all LLM citations, with non-paid sources representing 94 percent of AI-cited links overall. Press release citations in AI responses grew fivefold between July and December 2025, driven specifically by releases containing high data density, clear news angles, and objective sourcing, which is a precise description of the editorial standards the Cision journalists surveyed said they require.

"The path to AI visibility runs directly through the same content quality that journalists have always required, and supply chain companies that produce data-rich, accurately sourced, genuinely newsworthy content consistently are not just earning more coverage in the publications their buyers read, they are building the citation record that shapes what a buyer finds when they go looking six months before they ever talk to a sales team," said Courtney Herda, VP of Digital at LeadCoverage.

You Have the Data: Use It. is available now, drawing on the Cision 2026 State of the Media Report and LeadCoverage's Analyst Relations as a Revenue Engine research.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com