Permutable AI Announces Upcoming Global Macro Sentiment Indices

London, LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market intelligence and technology provider Permutable today announced the upcoming launch of its Global Macro Sentiment Indices (GMSI), a next-generation macro intelligence framework designed to transform global news flow into machine-readable economic signals.

The forthcoming release represents a significant evolution of Permutable's macro intelligence capabilities, introducing expanded global coverage, broader source representation and deeper signal granularity across the world's information ecosystem.

Built for investors, macro strategists, economists and risk teams, Permutable's Global Macro Sentiment Indices has been developed to help organisations monitor how macroeconomic narratives evolve between official economic releases and market pricing.

Markets increasingly respond to information long before it becomes visible in traditional datasets. Changes in inflation expectations, policy credibility, growth outlooks and geopolitical risk often emerge first through global information flows.

Permutable's Global Macro Sentiment Indices are designed to help make those signals measurable, capturing how macroeconomic pressure forms, evolves and spreads across the global information environment - before it becomes consensus.

The upcoming release introduces substantial enhancements to Permutable's macro sentiment infrastructure, expanding both the breadth and depth of macroeconomic intelligence available to market participants.

The framework will provide country-level insights derived from a significantly expanded global information universe, enabling users to monitor evolving narratives across key macroeconomic themes including inflation, growth, monetary policy, fiscal developments, trade and geopolitical risk.

"Understanding macroeconomic change increasingly requires understanding how narratives evolve across the global information environment," said Wilson Chan, Founder and CEO of Permutable.

"We've spent considerable time advancing our macro intelligence capabilities and we're excited to share the next stage of that journey. The Global Macro Sentiment Indices represent an important step forward in how macroeconomic information can be transformed into structured, actionable intelligence."

Michael Brisley, Chief Commercial Officer at Permutable, added:

"Our clients operate in markets where information moves quickly and where macro developments can have far-reaching consequences. GMSI has been designed to help investors and risk teams navigate that complexity with greater clarity, broader visibility and deeper insight."

Permutable's Global Macro Sentiment Indices have been built on the company's mission to transform unstructured information into actionable market intelligence. Additional details on the underlying framework, methodology and capabilities will be revealed closer to launch.

About Permutable AI

Permutable AI is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable’s macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable’s technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

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Talya Stone

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https://www.permutable.ai

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