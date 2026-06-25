Permutable Launches Global Macro Sentiment Indices, an AI-Native Dataset for Tracking Inflation, Policy and FX Risk Before Official Data Catches Up

London, LONDON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permutable, a London-based AI and market intelligence company, today announced the launch of its Global Macro Sentiment Indices (GMSI), a new AI-native macro intelligence product designed to help financial institutions track economic narratives before they are reflected in official data, forecasts or market pricing.

US Fed Policy Tone vs 2-Year Treasury Yield | Permutable Global Macro Sentiment Indices

The Global Macro Sentiment Indices are a suite of point-in-time macro sentiment indicators that transform global news flow into structured, machine-readable signals across inflation, growth, monetary policy, fiscal policy, trade, labour markets, financial markets, FX vulnerability, shocks and geopolitical risk.

Built for institutional investors, hedge funds, asset managers, banks, economists, systematic researchers, data science teams and risk professionals, GMSI provides a new way to monitor how macroeconomic pressure is forming across developed, emerging and frontier markets.

The product spans 95 countries, 70+ macro indicators, 250,000 curated sources and 80+ languages, giving users a systematic view of economic narratives across local and international information sources.

“Macro investors have always faced a timing problem,” said Wilson Chan, Founder and CEO of Permutable. “The economy often starts changing before official data confirms it. Inflation pressure, policy credibility, FX stress and political risk first appear in the language of markets, policymakers and local reporting.”

“With our Global Macro Sentiment Indices, we are applying AI to one of the hardest problems in financial intelligence: turning unstructured global information into structured, transparent and point-in-time macro data. This is not about replacing human judgment. It is about giving investment and risk teams a clearer way to measure how macro pressure is building across countries, languages and information sources.”

Unlike traditional macroeconomic datasets, which are typically based on official releases, forecasts, surveys or market prices, GMSI is derived from text. The product uses artificial intelligence, natural language processing and multilingual news analytics to convert unstructured macro narratives into quantifiable economic sentiment indicators.

Each GMSI indicator provides two complementary readings: the economic direction of the macro signal and the tone surrounding it. The product also separates domestic, international and combined index views, helping users identify when local-language reporting diverges from global market perception.

This distinction is particularly relevant for investors monitoring emerging markets, cross-border risk and fast-moving policy environments, where domestic reporting, central-bank commentary, fiscal debate, political risk and FX pressure can appear before they are visible in international coverage or official macroeconomic releases.

GMSI includes more than 11 years of point-in-time history, enabling users to analyse how macro narratives developed before previous inflation, monetary policy, FX and sovereign-risk events. Signals update hourly and are designed to support both real-time monitoring and historical research.

The product has been developed for a range of institutional use cases, including macro research, systematic strategy development, discretionary market monitoring, portfolio risk analysis, country-risk assessment, AI model development, alternative data research and custom index construction.

Permutable’s Global Macro Sentiment Indices are available immediately to institutional clients through API delivery, Excel integration, enterprise data feeds, historical point-in-time datasets, real-time monitoring and custom index construction.

Charts, methodology details and GMSI case studies across inflation, monetary policy, FX pressure and emerging-market risk are available on request

Press Inquiries

Talya Stone

talya [at] permutable.ai

https://www.permutable.ai

V123, Vox Studios, 1-45 Durham Street, SE11 5JH

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YPMgbMVzlXo