Permutable joins TotalEnergiesOn accelerator to test real-time energy intelligence

London, UK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As energy markets become more complex, decision-makers across power, renewables, commodities and risk management are facing a growing challenge - how to understand fast-moving information before it is fully reflected in conventional market data.

It is against this backdrop that Permutable - the London-based technology and market intelligence company transforming global information flows into structured decision-ready signals, has been selected to join Batch #7 of the TotalEnergiesOn accelerator.

The six-month programme brings together TotalEnergies teams and a cohort of startups developing digital technologies relevant to the future of energy, including power and renewables.

Through the programme, Permutable will explore how applied intelligence can support energy-related workflows where market signals, risk narratives and operational context are changing quickly. The focus will be on practical use cases that help teams move from fragmented information to clearer, more explainable intelligence.

“Energy is one of the clearest examples of why decision-makers need a better intelligence layer,” said Wilson Chan, Founder and CEO of Permutable. “The challenge is not just the volume of information but understanding what is changing, why it matters and where risk may be building before that is obvious in price or reported data.”

“Being selected for TotalEnergiesOn gives us the opportunity to test our technology much closer to real energy workflows. We are looking forward to working with TotalEnergies’ experts and the wider cohort to understand where real-time intelligence can add practical value for teams operating across the future of energy.”

Permutable’s platform processes large-scale multilingual information from news, policy sources, market commentary and local-language reporting, converting unstructured information into structured signals. Its intelligence products are designed to support institutional teams across research, strategy, risk and trading workflows by helping them monitor market narratives, detect early shifts in sentiment and understand how risks are developing.

The announcement follows the launch of Permutable’s Global Macro Sentiment Indices, which extend the company’s point-in-time intelligence framework across more than 95 countries and core themes including inflation, growth, monetary policy, fiscal policy, trade, labour markets, political risk and geopolitics.

Participation in TotalEnergiesOn builds on Permutable’s existing work across energy and commodities intelligence, where market participants increasingly require faster and more explainable ways to understand changing supply, demand, policy and risk conditions.

Over the course of the programme, Permutable will explore how its intelligence layer can be applied to future energy markets, including power and renewables, while continuing to develop broader institutional intelligence infrastructure for markets undergoing structural change.

About Permutable

Permutable is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable’s macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable’s technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

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