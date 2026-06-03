$500 Cash. 85% Revenue Split. Zero Platform Games.

Digitalage Launches Genesis Pilot — the Creator Economy’s First Ownership Infrastructure.

While legacy platforms quietly extract 45–55% of creator earnings and AI-generated content overwhelms every feed on earth, Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is deploying the provenance infrastructure the market has been waiting for — and paying handpicked creators $500 to be first.

TEMECULA, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its Digitalage platform, has opened the Genesis Creator Pilot Program: a curated, invite-only cohort of independent creators who will receive $500 cash wired within 7 days of onboarding, 85% of gross subscription revenue, and a patent-backed provenance record that no algorithm update can delete. Genesis is not a public launch. It is a handpicked cohort — the second since April — built to prove unit economics and stress-test the infrastructure before scale. The clock started June 3.

Genesis builds directly on the April cohort, formalizing the revenue architecture, adding the $500 sign-up bonus, and expanding access to a wider set of curated creators. This is a pilot with a 60-day execution window. Every milestone is reportable.

THE ECONOMICS — ON THE RECORD

These are not estimates. These are the published terms, effective today:

LINE ITEM TERMS Genesis Sign-Up Bonus $500 cash — wired within 7 business days of completing onboarding. Onboarding requirement: register 10 assets + publish first verification video. No clawbacks. Subscription Revenue — Creator Share 85% of gross subscription revenue goes to the creator. The 15% platform infrastructure fee covers payment processing, video encoding, CDN delivery, regulatory compliance, and platform margin. No hidden deductions. No rounding. 85 cents of every dollar. Ad Revenue — Creator Share 50% of net ad revenue — split after verified delivery, reported in real time. Pass Entry Price $1 / 5-day access — consumer-priced for volume acquisition. Payout Dashboard Real-time reporting. Automated monthly disbursements. Qualification Register 10 assets. Publish first verification video. Done. Selection Handpicked. Apply at digitalage.com/genesis. Not everyone gets in.



FROM THE CEO

YouTube can demonetize a channel with two million subscribers because an algorithm flagged a 10-second clip. Instagram can bury a creator’s entire reach because the platform decided to push a competing format. That is not a glitch. That is the business model — and it has been running unchallenged for fifteen years.

“I’ve talked to hundreds of creators who built real audiences, real trust, real businesses — and then watched a platform update wipe out their income overnight. That’s not a partnership. That’s a landlord who can change the rent without notice.

We’re building the layer beneath the platforms — where creators own the record of what they made, get paid what they’re actually owed, and aren’t one algorithm change away from zero.”

— Peter Michaels, Sr., Chief Executive Officer, Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage (OTCID: HPNN)

WHY THIS MATTERS IF YOU ARE NOT A CREATOR

The creator economy’s infrastructure problem is now everyone’s problem. AI-generated content is flooding platforms at a volume human moderation cannot match — and the provenance gap is becoming a legal and financial liability for the entire advertising ecosystem. The EU AI Act is in force. The SEC is scrutinizing synthetic media in public disclosures. Advertisers are pulling spend from inventory they cannot verify — not because they want to, but because their legal and brand-safety teams have no other option.

Digitalage is the compliant infrastructure layer that did not exist before this platform was built. Every piece of content — human-created or AI-assisted — is hashed with SHA-256 and issued a verifiable provenance record at the moment of creation. Not after a dispute. Not after a theft goes viral. At origin. For advertisers, that is verifiable inventory. For regulators, that is an auditable chain of custody. For platforms and aggregators that license or republish content, that is liability protection. Digitalage built this infrastructure first. The market will need it badly.

THE PROOF PROBLEM — AND THE PATENT-BACKED FIX

Legacy platforms were built on ambiguity: no verifiable ownership record, no provenance chain, no legal protection when a copyright dispute hits original content. Digitalage reverses that architecture. Every asset ingested into the platform receives a SHA-256 hash and a timestamped provenance record that exists independent of any distribution channel.

The registry is backed by three filed U.S. provisional patent applications:

U.S. Provisional No. 63/756,622 — Systems and methods for backing up, monetizing, and managing social media content.

U.S. Provisional No. 63/908,082 — Hardware-accelerated, multi-modal credibility analysis with dynamic calibration and continual learning.

U.S. Provisional No. 63/917,946 — Verifiable crowd-sourced news authentication systems.

Additional utility application details will be disclosed upon clearance for public release.

60-DAY EXECUTION CLOCK: JUNE 3 — AUGUST 1, 2026

# MILESTONE STATUS 1 Android App Google Play closed testing — access link provided directly to handpicked creators after onboarding. Not a public download. 2 iOS App Apple TestFlight internal testing — access link provided directly to handpicked creators after onboarding. Not an App Store listing. 3 Genesis Creator Pilot Onboarding LIVE — digitalage.com/genesis 4 Pass System Consumer purchase + creator revenue share activated. 5 AI News Pipeline All AI-generated content registered at generation, not retroactively. 6 First Automated Payout Reports Published to creator dashboards. Real numbers. Real timestamps.



The company will report milestone completion via OTC Markets filings and social media updates as data becomes available and is supportable for public disclosure.

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is a stateful media infrastructure platform developed by Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN). The platform enables creators, journalists, and media organizations to capture, verify, protect, publish, monetize, and archive content with full provenance documentation at the point of creation — not after a dispute. Digitalage sits beneath creators, platforms, newsrooms, and distribution channels, backed by filed U.S. patent applications covering content verification, credibility analysis, and crowd-sourced news authentication.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company with a multi-decade operating history in consumer technology, communications, and infrastructure products. Through its Digitalage initiative, the company is focused on the design and deployment of stateful media infrastructure for the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding plans, expectations, milestones, product deployment, and future operating activities are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to risks related to product development, platform and regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competitive conditions, and general economic factors. Hop-on, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Peter Michaels, Sr., Chief Executive Officer | Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage (OTCID: HPNN)

peter@digitalage.com | www.digitalage.com | Apply: digitalage.com/genesis

HPNN trades on OTC Markets. Genesis applications are open now at digitalage.com/genesis — handpicked invitations only. Apply before the cohort closes.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745b2458-952b-4125-98e1-fc209c4da6a8