Building Resilience: 3 Ways Businesses Can Support Local Communities

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Strong communities aren’t built overnight. They grow through steady investments in people, partnerships and systems that help neighborhoods weather economic uncertainty and evolving social needs. For business owners, resilience goes beyond protecting the bottom line. It’s about creating conditions for communities to thrive.

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From collaborating with local nonprofits to investing in workforce development, businesses can play a meaningful role in the places they call home. Long-term business success is closely tied to the health of the communities they rely on and serve. In fact, according to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, 80% of people globally believe business leaders should address societal issues when their companies can make a meaningful impact.

Stronger, more resilient communities require investment in people and the systems that support them. Through partnerships that help expand access to food and safe water, help prepare future leaders and support workforce development, PepsiCo’s approach is rooted in a simple belief: when communities thrive, businesses, supply chains and economies can grow stronger and more resilient.

The 2025 Global Social Impact Report reveals local impact is possible when a three-part strategy is implemented in your community:

1. Prioritize Strategic Partnerships



Collaboration is one of the most effective ways to build resilient communities. Companies that have deep local roots and firsthand knowledge of the challenges residents face can be valuable partners for nonprofits, schools and local governments.

Community partnerships can take many forms, such as a restaurant working with a food pantry to address hunger in underserved neighborhoods, a construction company partnering with schools to introduce students to skilled trades or retailers supporting civic events. These partnerships build trust and credibility among businesses and residents while opening doors to networking opportunities, shared funding initiatives and stronger visibility.

2. Support Local Systems



Businesses can help strengthen the systems communities rely on every day by investing in local infrastructure, talent and supply chains. Restaurants and grocery stores, for example, may source products from nearby farms to help reduce supply chain disruptions while supporting local economies. Small businesses and producers can also partner with training programs, community colleges and apprenticeship initiatives to help prepare future talent, expand economic opportunities and build more resilient communities over time.

When businesses source locally for both resources and talent, they help keep investment, opportunity and economic growth flowing within the communities they serve.

3. Invest in People



Strong communities are built by people – farmers, students, entrepreneurs and local leaders who help shape what comes next. When people have access to opportunity, communities are better positioned to adapt and grow.

Businesses can play a direct role by investing in the people who help power their communities, from offering fair wages and career development to supporting employee well-being. Beyond their own workforce, companies can expand opportunities through partnerships that support skills training, mentorship and pathways into stable jobs. That can include creating internship programs, mentorship opportunities and scholarship support, incentivizing young people to develop skills while encouraging them to stay within and contribute to their communities.

Connecting Communities and Businesses

Taken together, these actions show how businesses of all sizes can play a role in building stronger, more resilient communities. It doesn’t require a complex strategy, just a clear focus on partnerships, local systems and people.

For example, PepsiCo’s approach offers a clear example of what this can look like in practice, with partnerships aimed at expanding access to food and safe water, supporting farmers and opening doors to workforce opportunities. The focus is less on standalone programs and more on working alongside communities and applying the company’s scale in ways that deliver steady, long-term impact.

The result is stronger communities that are better equipped to adapt and grow, and businesses that are more connected to the people and places they serve.

Learn more and find the full report by visiting PepsiCo.com/Newsroom.

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